GVIP: Goldman Fund Buying High Conviction Hedge Fund Darlings

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF allows retail investors to gain exposure to hedge fund managers' top equity ideas.
  • Hedge funds are required to disclose their positions quarterly through regulatory reporting, providing investors with insight into their holdings.
  • GVIP has a history of robust performance, closely tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, but with larger drawdowns during sell-offs.
  • The fund contains 50 names which are present in the portfolio with an equal weight on each rebalancing date.
  • The current positioning is overweight financials and industrials, rather than technology names.

Man looking to formula and picture on blackboard

Yagi Studio

Thesis

Did you ever wonder what professional money managers do? The asset management world is split between what is called 'fast money' or hedge funds, and 'real money' or traditional asset managers and pension funds. Hedge funds are called 'fast money' because their holdings can turn

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

