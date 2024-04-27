Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Inflation Not As Bad As Feared, But Still Too Hot

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Quarterly inflation data surprised to the upside and led the market to brace for a very unpleasant MoM print today.
  • Thankfully, it was due to upward revisions, primarily to January, with the March figure coming in line with initial expectations.
  • Nonetheless, inflation remains too hot and September remains the earliest opportunity for an interest rate cut.

By James Knightley

US inflation remains hot, but not as hot as feared

So the core PCE deflator has indeed come in at 0.3% month-on-month, with upward revisions to January and February, rather than the 0.48% MoM implied by the quarterly PCE deflator

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

