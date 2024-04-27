Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On 24/04/2024, Eni (NYSE:E) released its Q1 trading update. For our new readers, the company's activities started in 1926 with an Italian government mandate to develop a state-owned integrated oil player. Eni is now a global company with multiple operations in upstream & downstream (in oil and gas), electricity generation with renewable power facilities, biorefining, and chemical solutions.

Our team has a solid buy rating backed by 1) Eni's Gas Diversification 2) Plentitude upside confirmed, and 3) the company's capable exploration team and resiliency performance. In addition, since our last coverage, we have included an additional upside: Ongoing Satellite Strategy Could Unlock Intrinsic Value. In the meantime, Eni's total return is up by 7.67%. It released a Capital Market Day update in mid-March and moved on with the Ithaca Energy business combination for the Great Britain upstream activities.

Q1 Results

Eni reported solid results. Cross-checking Wall Street analyst expectations, the company's operating earnings were 9% ahead of consensus. Looking at the Q1 critical ratio:

Despite a challenging trading environment in natural gas prices (down almost 50% on a YTD basis), the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio Proforma adjusted EBIT reached €325 million; With crude oil prices almost flat compared to last year, Eni achieved €3.32 billion in the E&P division. In Q1, Eni delivered an oil production growth of 5% to 1.74 mln boe per day. This is due to Neptune Energy's business acquisition and project ramp-ups. From Q4, refining margins also recovered; Considering Enilive and Plenitude (fully consolidated), the Group reported a proforma adjusted core operating profit of €4.12 billion; On working capital, we note a capital build of approximately €2 billion (higher than anticipated), mainly reflected in the gas division. Organic CAPEX was at €2 billion and was aligned with our expectations.

Eni Q1 Earnings Result

Source: Eni Q1 results presentation

During the FY 2023 results, Eni released its 2024 CAPEX expectation, with further details on the capital market day. On 14/03/2024, Eni updated Wall Street with a 2024 outlook (Fig 1). That said, as a result of the Q1 update, reflecting a higher price scenario, the company already raised its Fiscal Year CFFO guidance by 6% to €14 billion. In addition, the company now expects a €500m increase in the share buybacks to €1.6 billion (Fig 2).

Eni 2024 Guidance at the CMD

Source: ENI CMD presentation - Fig 1

Eni new 2024 Guidance (Q1 Results)

Fig 2

Earnings Changes and Ithaca Energy Update

The CEO's Q1 words well summarize our long-standing buy rating. Eni "accelerated in executing the transformation of its portfolio through different high-value growth platforms in both the legacy and transition businesses. With the closing of the acquisition of Neptune Energy and the announced UK-focused combination with Ithaca Energy in the Upstream, Eni will reinforce exposure to gas and to OECD countries, while the EIP investment into Plenitude at an enterprise value over €10 billion confirms the material potential of our renewable and retail segment."

Following a higher-than-expected 2024 outlook and thanks to a more advantageous pricing scenario, Eni should be priced accordingly. Even if we do not change our long-term barrel oil price assumption to $65, we should consider a higher 2024 Brent price. Looking back, our estimates were set at €6 billion in earnings with an EPS of €2.5. Updating the Brent price from $80 to $86 per barrel (aligned with the company's estimates) and with the current production output, the company might achieve a core operating profit of €14.5 billion. In our guidance, we also take a prudent approach to the gas price development and a soft chemicals scenario. Our net earnings projection increased by approximately 5.8%, moving our EPS from €2.5 to €2.65.

In addition, starting from Q3, we also take into account the merger agreement announced between Eni UK and Ithaca Energy. This is related to the combination of upstream activities in Great Britain. The deal moves all of Eni's exploration and production assets in the United Kingdom, excluding those in the East Irish Sea and those linked to CO2 Capture and Storage projects, with Ithaca Energy assets. This operation follows what Eni has already performed in Norway with Var Energi, listed on the Oslo stock exchange, and in Angola with Azule Energy. Looking at the terms, Eni UK will receive new ordinary shares of Ithaca, hold an equity stake equal to 38.5% of the capital, and position itself as a strategic and long-term shareholder. With interests in six of the ten largest fields and two of the largest fields in the pre-development phase, Ithaca today represents one of the area's largest independent oil & gas groups(Fig 3). The business combination will allow the immediate creation of an aggregate group with a production exceeding 100,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day in 2024 and an organic growth potential of up to 150 thousand boe starting from 2030. This operation follows Eni's success in the satellite model strategy.

Ithaca business combination

Fig 3

Valuation

Cross-checking our EU oil coverage, we should report that Shell and TotalEnergies trade at a P/E of 12.75x and 8.43x, respectively. Shell and TotalEnergies have a lower dividend yield than Eni (4.5% vs. a 6% yield). Key to report is the fact that Eni will distribute free shares to approximately 20,000 employees for the first time. This aims to align the interests of all stakeholders. In addition, Eni increased its buyback by €500 million for 2024. Here at the Lab, we are not changing our P/E target set at 7x. Therefore, rolling forward our valuation and considering an updated EPS thanks to a higher outlook, we slightly increase Eni's valuation from €17.5 to €18.5 per share.

Risks

Downside risks in our target price include 1) volatility in natural gas and oil prices, 2) a slowdown in global activities, and 3) lower margins in the refining business. In addition, following Eni's satellite strategy, we believe there is a risk of cost duplications as well as a higher complexity. The Italian government holds a residual 34% equity stake. In January 2024, Italy was looking to reduce its position by selling a 4% stake. This might negatively impact the company's stock price.

Conclusion

We believe Eni's results will have positive implications for the stock. Wall Street will positively view a higher buyback and a stronger outlook combined with the Ithaca business combination. Our buy rating is confirmed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.