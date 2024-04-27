Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CDL: A Solid Income Option But With Potential Underperformance

Konstantinos Kosmidis
Summary

  • CDL is an ETF that focuses on high dividend yields and low volatility.
  • Both its methodology and its current allocations make this an adequately diversified fund that has also enjoyed a very good past performance since it was launched.
  • That being said, it is likely to underperform VYM in the long run because of its high expense ratio and turnover rate.

Launched on 07/07/2015 and managed by Victory Capital Management Inc., VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) is an ETF focused on high income through dividends coupled with low volatility. It currently manages about $350 million

I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

