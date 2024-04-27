Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Turn Is Coming

Todd Sullivan
Summary

  • The 10yr minus 3mo Treasury rate (Yield Curve) is moving higher at a rapid pace as investors adjust their inflation thinking to being more persistent in the 3-4% range.
  • 88% of portfolio managers in the Bank of America Fund Managers Survey last week believed lower rates were ahead.
  • I believe we are seeing a long-awaited turn away from the single focus of high tech as the only option for investors.

The 10yr minus 3mo Treasury rate, called the Yield Curve, is moving higher at a rapid pace as investors adjust their inflation thinking to being more persistent in the 3-4% range. At the moment, T-Bills priced at 5.25% remained roughly stable, giving

Todd Sullivan
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners.

