Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) recently delivered better than expected EPS and quarterly net sales. In addition, EPS growth is expected for Q3 2024. I believe that increases in the amount of capital expenditures expected, bus to air conversion, internationalization efforts, and network growth could accelerate net income growth in the coming years. There are some risks with respect to the crude oil price, lower net sales growth than expected, or failed international expansion. With that, my DCF models implied significant upside potential in the stock price.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, also known as Volaris in its commercial brand, is a flight operator of Mexican origin, currently the largest in the country's domestic market.

At the moment, the routes remain within the American continent, with a great concentration within Mexico and departure to different important points in the United States as well as, to a lesser extent, to capital cities in Central America and Bogota and Lima in South America.

The company is part of the large-scale global emergence of very effective low-cost airlines, maintaining minimal operating structures upon which customers can add those functions they want to use, such as luggage loading, seat selections, and food on airplanes among others.

The average cost of the company’s flights during the last year was around $55, even offering trips at prices between $2 and $3 for those customers who are part of the loyalty and benefits club. The company also reports an occupancy rate of its flights estimated at 85% for the entire year, maintaining this index a few points above the previous year, with 135 active aircrafts at an average of 5.4 years old.

The company maintains its activity via a single segment, and a distinction is made between national activity and international activity. Since its start of operations in 2006, the company has managed to capture majority positions in national markets as well as the air markets between the United States and Mexico, although the industry leaders continue to be historical commercial airline companies from their country.

In my view, it must be taken into account that competition for obtaining certificates to operate in international airports as well as compliance and treatment of the conditions necessary to comply with regulations is high, which means that the extension of new routes to international markets is part of the company's long-term objectives. In 2021, Volaris obtained the last certification of this order, to be able to operate within El Salvador, adding this destination to its route offering.

Low-cost airlines usually have a small fleet of aircraft used several times a day, making the same round trips, to maintain low cost structures, since the maximum capital expenditures in this area come not only from the purchase of aircraft, but also from the maintenance, storage, and fuel expenses.

In the case of Volaris, a large percentage of its activity and income is concentrated in the Mexican domestic market, where it managed to become a leading company. Mainly due to passenger traffic between key cities, such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City, 40% revenue is captured from the domestic market.

The guidance for the full year 2024 includes EBITDA margin close to 32%-34% and a decent increase in the capex. Even if the number of passengers does not increase in 2024, in the long term, the company could deliver business growth. Managers do not usually increase their capital expenditures when business growth is not expected in the future.

There is also the fact that management surprised the market with better EPS and better quarterly revenue than expected. In addition, analysts out there are expecting EPS increases in Q3 2024, so I believe that there is certain optimism in the market.

Balance Sheet

In the last quarter, management noted cash worth $752 million, with total current assets of about $1.2 billion and current ratio close to 0.73x. I do not appreciate that the current ratio remains under one, however given the total amount of cash and negative net debt, I think that investors may not worry. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación receives money in advance as the company reported unearned transportation revenue of $394 million. The company also reports lease liabilities of $375 million as well as taxes and fees payable close to $375 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación uses some debt to finance its operations, but the net debt remains negative, close to -$95 million.

Assumption 1: Capacity And Network Expansion In New Markets In The Medium Term Could Bring Significant Net Sales Growth

In February and March of the current year, the occupancy rates of the company's aircraft remained between 86% and 87%. This translates to an increase of almost 6% in total operating income compared to the first quarter of 2023, reaching $768 million. Of this number, 86%, i.e. $664 million, was allocated exclusively to cover general operating costs. I appreciate that the number of passengers grew by 11% on international flights.

In my view, the expectations for the future also remain beneficial because the company continues to invest in new capacity. Full-year forecasts include estimated capacity growth of 18% and $400 million in capital expenditures.

With regard to network expansion growth, there seems to exist significant optimism. In a recent presentation, the company noted that total routes could increase to 490-550 in the medium term with 175-200 total aircrafts. With this level of growth, I believe that we can expect significant net income growth in the coming years.

Assumption 2: Mexico’s Demographics Could Bring New Clients And Net Income Growth

I believe that Mexico’s demographics could bring a significant amount of business growth. We are talking about a country that has a growing middle class, in which 43% of the population is under 25 years of age.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presented the following slide about the growth of the traveling class in the country. According to my own estimates, new clients from Mexico could enhance the net income growth in the coming years. Under my best case scenario, I assumed that net income could grow at close to double digit in the coming years.

Assumption 3: Bus To Air Conversion Could Also Bring Business Growth In The Coming Years

A recent presentation delivered to market participants included relevant information with respect to conversion of bus passengers to air passengers. The company noted that given the size of the bus market, a small conversion of passengers could even double the size of the Mexican aviation market. Under my own estimates, I believe that some conversion could bring net income growth and FCF from 2024 to 2034.

Assumption 4: Low Cost Operations Will Most Likely Ease International Expansion

Volaris appears to be one of the lowest-cost operations in the world. The company appears to offer lower CASM ex-fuel than most Latin American carriers and operators in the United States. With these figures, I believe that internationalization will most likely be easy in the coming years.

If international passengers continue to increase as we saw in the last quarter, I believe that we could see significant net income growth. In this regard, I believe that the following slide is worth considering.

My Best Case Expectations With Correct Assumptions Implied $23-$24 Per Share

Under this scenario, I assumed 2034 net income of close to $61 million, which would imply median net income growth of 10.07% and net income growth of 10.2%. I took into account previous cash flow statements. I believe that my numbers are conservative.

I also included 2034 depreciation and amortization (including right-of-use-assets) of approximately $188 million and allowance for credit losses of at least $0.514 million. Moreover, financial income is estimated to be around -$3 million.

In addition, 2034 finance cost is expected to reach $81 million. Amortized costs, together with the net gain on disposal of rotatable spare parts, furniture and equipment, and gain on sale of aircraft should not be considered in this analysis, while the employee benefits could be $0.863 million.

I also assumed 2034 benefit for aircraft and engine lease extension benefit and other benefits from service agreements close to -$0.292 million. Moreover, with 2034 changes in accounts receivable close to $0.504 million, I included 2034 recoverable and prepaid taxes of -$4 million, with inventories of at least -$0.472 million and prepaid expenses of -$1.4 million.

Along with guarantee deposits of -$123 million and suppliers of at least $11 million, I assumed 2034 accrued liabilities of $21 million, while other taxes and fees payable could reach $9 million. Finally, I estimated that the CFO would be close to $298 million, and 2034 FCF would be close to $283 million.

By considering WACC of 8.6%, which I believe is in line with the assumptions made by other analysts, I obtained a NPV of future FCF of $1.621 billion. Furthermore, the terminal value would be approximately $254 million with an EV/FCF of 9x, resulting in a NPV of $1,027 million.

Taking into account net debt of -$95 million, the equity valuation becomes $2.744 billion. By dividing this value by the approximately 115 million shares in circulation, we obtain a price per share of $23.8 dollars.

Worst Case Expectations With Failed Assumptions

Under this scenario, I assumed 2034 net income of $45 million, with net income growth of 3.67% compared to last year and a median income growth of 4.47%.

I also assumed 2034 depreciation and amortization (including right-of-use-assets) of approximately $44 million and 2034 allowance for credit losses of at least $0.118 million. Moreover, financial income is estimated to be around -$0.616 million.

Additionally, the amortized cost together with the net gain on disposal of rotatable spare parts, furniture and equipment, and gain on sale of aircraft must be disregarded for fiscal year 2034. I do not think they are recurrent items.

Also, with 2034 benefit for aircraft and engine lease extension benefit and other benefits from service agreements close to -$0.069 million, I included 2034 recoverable and prepaid taxes of almost -$2 million, inventories of at least -$0.114 million, and prepaid expenses of -$238 million.

Along with 2034 guarantee deposits of -$44 million and suppliers of at least $2 million, I included changes in accrued liabilities of $5 million and 2034 unearned transportation revenue of close to $3 million.

Finally, by assuming $0.616 million on income taxes paid of -$1 million, 2034 CFO would be close to $85 million, and 2034 FCF would be close to $38 million.

Under this scenario, I assumed a WACC of 12.55% because I believe that cost of capital may increase as lower net income than expected is released. The results included 2034 NPV of future FCF of $755 million, with 2034 terminal value of approximately $288 million by assuming EV/FCF of 7.5x.

The NPV of TV would be close to $78 million, which results in a total EV of $834 million. Finally, taking into account net debt of -$95 million, the equity would be $929 million, and the fair price would stand at $8.1 per share.

Competitors

At present, Volaris is the largest operator of domestic flights in the Mexican market, with a 40% portion, maintaining together with Viva Aerobus and Grupo Aeroméxico the entirety of this market.

In any case, the competition here applies to the different types of existing transportation, specifically on land routes with long-distance buses, which move a lot of people at an annual rate. Regarding routes to and from the United States, the main competitors are Alaska (ALK), American (AAL), Delta (DAL) , Jet Blue, Southwest (LUV), or Frontier.

Risks

At an operational level, any situation of decreased occupancy rate, economic crisis in regions of Mexico, or decrease in air activity between Mexico and the United States would directly translate into a reduction in profits.

Of course, a total paralysis in the industry like what happened in 2020 is also a latent, although unlikely, factor. In my view, we must take into account the evolution of the restrictions on migration and the laws of this order that the United States may impose for entry to the country, even more so taking into account the end-of-year elections and the sayings of the candidate Trump. Along with this, the Mexican elections will also take place this year, and Volaris has benefited from benefit plans for the national industry that could become obsolete in the event of a change of government.

On the other hand, a significant variation in the exchange rates of the dollar to the Mexican peso as well as a crisis in the price of oil resulting from the increase in current tensions in the Middle East region could affect the company's projections for its results of this year.

Conclusion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación delivered better than expected EPS and quarter results. In addition, analysts are expecting EPS growth for Q3 2024. In my view, recent capex growth, bus to air conversion, internationalization efforts, network growth, and low cost operations will most likely bring net income growth in the coming years. I see certain risks from changes in the crude oil price or decrease in air activity between Mexico and the United States. However, I believe that the company remains quite cheap at its current stock valuation.