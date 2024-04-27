Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

What a difference a week can make! After posting its worst weekly performance in over a year last Friday, the S&P 500 (SP500) rebounded this week to score its best performance since October 2023. The rise was primarily driven by a surge in technology stocks and other growth sectors, anchored by favorably received quarterly reports from Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). However, aside from earnings, market participants received a bit of a reality check in the form of economic data on GDP and core PCE that pointed to stalling growth and sticky inflation. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) gained +2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) climbed +4.2%, and the blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose +0.7%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

U.S. GDP growth cooled in Q1 to its slowest pace in two years, but PCE inflation in the quarter came in hotter, unnerving investors and raising stagflation fears. However, the stock market reacted more positively on Friday, when the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% M/M in March, matching expectations. "While high inflation is bad for an economy still dealing with the consequences of the previous price surge and a Fed having lost some policy credibility, stagflation is a lot worse," said economist Mohamed El-Erian. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had affirmed that the fundamentals were in line with inflation continuing back down to normal levels. (221 comments)

Three Big Tech players reported earnings this week, with artificial intelligence taking the spotlight. Meta (META) slumped 15.1% AH on Wednesday despite its Q1 earnings beat, as its guidance disappointed, and investors were irked by heavy AI spending forecast. But Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) convinced investors that their huge AI bets are already paying off. Alphabet surged by double digits AH on Thursday - GOOG +11.4%, GOOGL +11.6% - after its Q1 results easily cleared estimates, driven by Search strength. The tech giant also rewarded investors with its first ever dividend. Microsoft rose 4.4% AH on Thursday as AI adoption across its cloud services boosted its Q3 results. (100 comments)



Tesla (TSLA) shot up 13% to $163.96/share AH on Tuesday, despite a sharp drop in Q1 earnings, deliveries, and margins, as investors latched on to the automaker's commitment to launch more affordable models that can be produced on existing production lines. CEO Elon Musk also talked up the latest Full Self-Driving software release, adding that Tesla is in talks with at least one major automaker about licensing FSD. SA analyst Steven Fiorillo said the market gave Tesla credit for its vision and product roadmap despite its weak quarter. But Investing Group Leader Jonathan Weber warned that Tesla has considerable operational problems while still trading at a premium valuation. (403 comments)

President Biden signed a bill Wednesday that will force a U.S. ban on social media app TikTok unless it is divested from its Chinese parent, ByteDance (BDNCE), within about a year. The bill cleared a House vote on Saturday and passed the Senate on Tuesday. It was part of a high-profile $95B package that provides for aid to Ukraine and Israel, humanitarian relief in Gaza, and billions for Taiwan. Unsurprisingly, TikTok is planning to file a lawsuit to block the legislation. "Make no mistake, this is a ban on TikTok, and a ban on you and your voice," its CEO Shou Zi Chew said. Meta (META), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and to a lesser extent Snapchat (SNAP) stand to gain the most from the bill. (65 comments)

UnitedHealth (UNH) said a preliminary review of data involved in February’s cyberattack on its Change Healthcare unit indicates that personal information was involved and that a "substantial proportion of people in America" could be impacted. The health insurer said around 80% of Change’s functionality has been restored, with full restoration expected in the coming weeks. The hackers behind the hack reportedly gained access to computer systems nine days before launching the ransomware attack using compromised credentials. UnitedHealth had paid a ransom to the hackers to protect patient data, although the amount has not been disclosed. (55 comments)