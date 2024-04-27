Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Polen Capital Q1 2024 Focus Growth Commentary
Summary
- Polen Capital is a high-conviction growth investment manager. We scour the globe in search of the highest quality, sustainable companies to invest in.
- During the period, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio trailed the Russell 1000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index, net of fees.
- Valuations of U.S. large-cap equities have been rising, and our research suggests that valuations are on the “higher side of normal.”.
- We aim to invest in what we view as more predictable, highly competitively advantaged growth businesses that can drive the earnings growth we require to deliver long-term returns in line with our long-term, mid-teens track record.
