Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Polen Capital Q1 2024 Focus Growth Commentary

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
14.51K Followers

Summary

  • Polen Capital is a high-conviction growth investment manager. We scour the globe in search of the highest quality, sustainable companies to invest in.
  • During the period, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio trailed the Russell 1000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index, net of fees.
  • Valuations of U.S. large-cap equities have been rising, and our research suggests that valuations are on the “higher side of normal.”.
  • We aim to invest in what we view as more predictable, highly competitively advantaged growth businesses that can drive the earnings growth we require to deliver long-term returns in line with our long-term, mid-teens track record.

Stock Market Data

blackred

View as PDF
• •
17

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
14.51K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
POLIX--
Polen Growth Fund Inst
POLRX--
Polen Growth Fund Adv
PGIIX--
Polen Global Growth Fund Inst
PGIRX--
Polen Global Growth Fund Adv
PBSIX--
Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News