Olaplex's (NASDAQ:OLPX) business continues to struggle, with weak sales and rising costs dramatically undermining the company's profits over the past few years. While the stock now appears attractively priced, particularly if the company can return to growth and maintain/improve its profit margins, it seems likely that the company's performance will continue to deteriorate.

I first wrote about Olaplex in March 2022, suggesting that it was more of a product than a company and that there were too many red flags to consider an investment in the stock. Over the last 2 years, Olaplex has faced increased competition, a supply chain bullwhip effect and has been forced to significantly invest in its own capabilities. As a result, the stock is down over 90% since March 2022.

Market Conditions

It is difficult to determine how much of Olaplex's current predicament is the result of inflationary pressures impacting consumers, versus inflated sales through the pandemic and increased competition.

Search data suggests that hair salon demand is currently weak, and this is an important channel for Olaplex, both in terms of sales and consumer awareness.

Figure 1: "Hair Stylist" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Allegations of Olaplex causing hair loss have been a concern over the past few years, but Olaplex's business continues to struggle even as hair loss concerns appear to be waining.

Figure 2: "Olaplex Hair Loss" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

I believe increased competition and a lack of investment by Olaplex is currently causing most of the company's problems. The popularity of products like K18 has risen dramatically in recent years, potentially undermining Olaplex's business, despite the company's genuinely differentiated products.

Olaplex Business Updates

While Olaplex is now making an effort to try and strengthen its business, it appears unlikely that company will ever return to its former dominance. Recent changes include:

A change of leadership

Increased sales and marketing, with a focus on education

Focus on core products and current channels

Amanda Baldwin recently joined as CEO, coming from a SPF skincare brand and bringing experience with prestige brands and sales and marketing. Olaplex's CFO also recently stepped down to pursue other opportunities, with Olaplex launching a search for a new CFO while appointing an interim CFO.

Olaplex has added to its headcount significantly over the past few years and is now investing more in sales and marketing. This change has likely been necessitated by a softer demand environment and increased competition. While this has likely been necessary, it is significantly undermining the company's profitability.

Some of Olaplex's marketing investments are being directed towards countering misinformation regarding its products causing hair loss. I am not convinced that stories about Olaplex causing hair loss have had a particularly large impact on sales though.

Olaplex is constraining the opening of new accounts in 2024, choosing instead to focus on key current customers. The company is also rationalizing some distributors and accounts which are impacting brand equity through either pricing or distribution to unauthorized resellers. This is likely to create a sales headwind in 2024 but should support margins and may be necessary for the long-term health of the brand.

Olaplex expects incremental revenue from new product launches in 2024, continuing its cadence of 2-4 launches per year. Given the size of the company’s existing product portfolio I believe it will be difficult for the company to generate meaningful growth from new products though. Olaplex had previously discussed expanding into adjacent categories using its proprietary chemistry but there has been little recent news on this front. The only real step in this direction has been brow and lash products, but this is still a long way from categories like skin and nail care.

Financial Analysis

Olaplex’s net sales were 111.7 million USD in Q4, down 14.5% YoY. Professional channel sales were down 22.7% to 42.5 million USD, while DTC channel sales declined 2.8% to 42 million USD and specialty retail sales were down 16.3% to 27.3 million USD. Olaplex.com continues to perform relatively well, with sales up double digits YoY in Q4.

Customer inventory issues now appear to be largely resolved, with sell-through at key accounts now weaker than sell-in, as Olaplex is lapping inventory rebalancing. The company believes that the on-hand inventory position at major accounts is still healthy though and that there is no inventory build occurring.

Q1 net sales are expected to be 92-97 million USD, down approximately 17% YoY at the midpoint, with the DTC business outperforming the other channels. Net sales are expected to be 435-463 million USD in FY2024, representing roughly a 2% decline at the midpoint. This would represent the third straight year of weak sales, which should be concerning for investors as it is difficult to attribute this solely to the macro environment.

Figure 3: Olaplex Quarterly Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Olaplex) Figure 4: Olaplex Revenue Growth by Channel (source: Created by author using data from Olaplex)

Olaplex’s gross profit margin is still down significantly from its peak in late 2020. A significant portion of this is related to inventory obsolescence, promotional allowance and input cost inflation. Olaplex’s inventory continues to decline though, and the company’s inventory turnover is improving, which should help to reduce inventory related costs going forward.

Olaplex expects an adjusted gross profit margin in the 72.5-73.1% range in 2024, with inventory and promotional costs normalizing. Olaplex also expects to benefit from an internal cost savings program, which should offset inflationary cost pressures.

Figure 5: Olaplex Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Olaplex)

Olaplex’s adjusted SG&A expenses increased 54% YoY in Q4, driven by sales and marketing and payroll expenses. SG&A expenses are expected to increase by over 12% in 2024, even as sales continue to decline.

Increasing operating expenses coupled with declining revenues have significantly depressed Olaplex's margins over the past few years. This situation has been exacerbated by Olaplex's relatively large debt position.

Figure 6: Olaplex Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Olaplex)

Conclusion

Olaplex's stock appears attractively priced, but it is difficult to get excited about the stock while the company's fundamentals continue to deteriorate. An argument could have been made towards the end of 2022 that Olaplex's stock was inexpensive. The stock is down around 70% since then though, while the company’s PE ratio has been fairly flat.

There is a large amount of leverage in Olaplex's business (both operating and financial), which could provide significant upside if the company can turn the ship around. I don't see that happening at this stage though.