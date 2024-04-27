Unionization Builds Momentum In The U.S. Auto Industry

Monty Rakusen

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

The UAW’s inroads into foreign carmakers’ U.S. plants mean that higher labor costs are spreading, though they should remain manageable.

Unionization in the U.S. car industry has officially extended beyond Detroit’s “Big Three,” confirming new momentum following the concessions obtained by the United Auto Workers (UAW) last October after an aggressive strike against Ford (F), GM (GM) and Stellantis (STLA).

On April 19, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)(OTCPK:VWAPY)(OTCPK:VLKAF) workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted overwhelmingly (73%) to join the UAW. The result will trigger new collective bargaining in due course, with the UAW seemingly at a major advantage given that Chattanooga represents VW’s only U.S. plant, where it makes highly profitable SUVs.

The news is worth watching closely, for a number of reasons. First, the UAW has previously never succeeded in attempting to unionize southern assembly plants. Second, the victory is a major precedent for unionization at other plants in the region. Next month, similar votes will be held at two U.S. Mercedes plants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; another UAW victory would create a unionization trend in southern states, with plants of Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Toyota (TM) and other foreign manufacturers likely becoming the next big targets. Third, an expanded representation base across several carmakers beyond the Big Three would make UAW bargaining power even stronger in 2028 when it begins renegotiating current labor agreements. By then, the union could threaten even more carmakers with strikes.

Such developments could set the stage for a prolonged season of high wages and benefits for auto workers at a critical time for the U.S. auto industry, which is already facing rising costs required to electrify fleets, worsened by new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency targets that become more stringent toward the end of the decade.

That said, although the prospect of higher labor costs could be a headwind for future profitability, we believe management teams will find ways to mitigate their impact. For example, GM’s better-than-expected first-quarter U.S. results are a reminder that various other factors matter to earnings as well. And while higher labor costs may be credit-negative, we also believe they should be manageable.

