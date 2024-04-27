Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unionization Builds Momentum In The U.S. Auto Industry

Apr. 27, 2024 8:00 AM ETCARZ, F, GM, STLA, VWAGY, VWAPY, VLKAF, TM, HYMTF
Summary

  • The UAW’s inroads into foreign carmakers’ U.S. plants mean that higher labor costs are spreading, though they should remain manageable.
  • UAW has previously never succeeded in attempting to unionize southern assembly plants.
  • Although the prospect of higher labor costs could be a headwind for future profitability, we believe management teams will find ways to mitigate their impact.

By Gianmarco Migliavacca

The UAW’s inroads into foreign carmakers’ U.S. plants mean that higher labor costs are spreading, though they should remain manageable.

Unionization in the U.S. car industry has officially extended beyond Detroit’s “Big Three,” confirming new momentum following

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019.

