Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (EMBVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:EMBVF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Carpenter - i-advize Corporate Communications Inc.
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández - Chief Executive Officer
Emilio Marcos Charur - Chief Financial Officer
Jesús García Chapa - Chief Planning Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays
Alejandro Fuchs - Itau
Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank
Isabella Simonato - Bank of America
Luis Willard - GBM
Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan
Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS
Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to today's Arca Continental conference call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded [Operator Instructions]

And it's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Melanie Carpenter of Ideal Advisors.

Melanie Carpenter

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the Senior Management team of Arca Continental this morning to review the results for the first quarter of 2024. The earnings release went out this morning and it's available on the company website at arcacontal.com in the Investor Relations section. It's now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us from Monterrey is the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutierrez; the CFO, Mr. Emilio Marcos; and the Executive Director of Planning, Mr. Jesus Garcia. They're going to be making forward-looking statements and we just ask that you refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements in the earnings release for guidance.

And with that, I'm going to go ahead and turn the call over to the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutierrez, who's going to begin the presentation. So please go ahead, Arturo.

Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández

Thank you, Melanie and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for an update on our first quarter performance. I'm happy to announce that we've experienced a favorable start to 2024, marked by positive momentum. We initiated

Recommended For You

About EMBVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMBVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News