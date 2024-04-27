Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCPK:GJNSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mitra Negard - Head, Investor Relations
Geir Holmgren - Chief Executive Officer
Jostein Amdal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Freya Kong - Bank of America
Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg
Håkon Astrup - DNB Market
Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca
Johan Ström - Carnegie
Vegard Toverud - Pareto
Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research
Jan Erik - ABG
Thomas Svendsen - SEB

Mitra Negard

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter presentation of Gjensidige. My name is Mitra Negard and the I'm Head of Investor Relations.

We will start this session with our CEO, Geir Holmgren, who will give you the highlights of the quarter, followed by our CFO, Jostein Amdal, who will discuss the results in further detail. And we'll have plenty of time for questions after that. Geir, please.

Geir Holmgren

Thank you, Mitra, and good morning, everyone. 2024 started off with a harsh winter in our region, particularly in Norway. Last time, we had such a tough winter condition was in 2010. Many days with heavy snow created very difficult driving conditions across the Nordic. Record low temperatures in Norway led to a significant increase in price burst. And the heavy rain, we got on top of snow and ice resulted in many water damages. Adding to this, the storm Ingunn caused significant damage in central and northern parts of Norway. To put some numbers on this. Both January and February broke our record in terms of number of claims for those months with an increase of 18% year-on-year.

I'm very impressed by our organization's ability to handle yet another quarter with an extraordinary high number of inquiries and claims. We are taking good care of our customers

