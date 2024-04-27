Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Annaly: Improved Value Proposition (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.78K Followers

Summary

  • Annaly reported mixed Q1 earnings, showing book value growth, but missing on earnings available for distribution.
  • Annaly experienced some share price weakness following higher than expected inflation in early April, causing shares to be priced below the longer term P/B average ratio.
  • The dividend remained covered on an LTM-basis and I see no reason for a dividend cut in FY 2024.
  • Annaly's improving spread profile, Q/Q book value gain and discount valuation improve the risk profile for investors.

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Annaly (NYSE:NLY) reported mixed first quarter earnings on Wednesday that showed an improving spread picture as well as as another quarter of book value growth, but the mortgage REIT also slightly missed earnings expectations. Recently, Annaly has seen

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

