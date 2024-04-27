Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2024 8:55 AM ETPlexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawn Harrison - VP, Communications & IR
Todd Kelsey - CEO
Pat Jermain - EVP & CFO
Oliver Mihm - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - The Benchmark Company
Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company
Melissa Fairbanks - Raymond James
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors LLC
Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Plexus Corp. Conference Call regarding its Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Announcement. My name is Britney Morgan, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a brief discussion by management, we will open the conference call for questions. The conference call is scheduled to last approximately one hour. Please note that, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Shawn Harrison, Plexus' Vice President of Investor Relations. Shawn?

Shawn Harrison

Thank you, Britney. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Some of the statements made and information provided during our call today will be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, selling and administrative expense, operating margin, other income and expense taxes, cash cycle, capital allocation, and future business outlook.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, since there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, please refer to the company's periodic SEC filings, particularly the risk factors in our Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, is supplemented by our Form 10-Q filings and the Safe Harbor

Recommended For You

About PLXS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLXS

Trending Analysis

Trending News