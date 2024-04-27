Compound Your Wealth With These Undervalued Dividends

MarsBars

Planning for retirement or early retirement doesn’t have to be daunting, so long as one is focused on taking a step-by-step, brick-by-brick approach. As Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither does an investment portfolio.

That’s because the power of compounding can work wonders through a combination of dividend reinvestment and capital appreciation. Thanks to the stock market, one can pick up as much or as little as they want at a time without risking too much all at once.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, which are trading well below their historical norms, and yet, they carry strong asset bases that should produce a strong flow of income and growth that could well turn into generational wealth. In this article, I highlight each name and discuss why now may be an opportune time to pick them up, so let’s get started!

#1: Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties (DOC) is a diversified healthcare REIT that carries a strong U.S-based portfolio across a number of major markets. This includes the SF Bay Area, Boston, Dallas, San Diego, and Houston, which together comprise just over half (53%) of PEAK’s ABR (annual base rent).

It closed on its material acquisition of Physicians Realty Trust last year, giving it increased exposure to leading health systems. Health systems and physician group practices make up half of DOC’s ABR, and the nation’s leading health system, HCA Healthcare (HCA), is now DOC’s largest tenant representing 9% of ABR. As shown below, DOC is well-diversified by tenant, no tenant besides HCA and CommonSpirit represent more than 1% of ABR.

Investor Presentation

DOC recently reported a strong Q1 2024 on April 25th, with Same-Store NOI growth of 4.5% YOY, driven by very strong growth in Senior Housing (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities), as well as strong leasing execution in Outpatient Medical and Lab, with 1.4 million and 155K square feet of renewals during Q1. As shown below, the 2.6% and 2.7% respective NOI growth of Outpatient Medical and Lab segments were lifted by the 26.6% NOI growth of CCRC during Q1.

Q1'24 Earnings Release

Encouragingly, management lifted its 2024 SSNOI growth by 25 basis points to 3.25% at the midpoint, and AFFO per share guidance by $0.02 to $1.55 at the midpoint, representing 1.3% growth from AFFO/share of $1.53 in 2023. Over the medium term, management expects to achieve around 4% SSNOI growth.

One of the drivers behind growth is the Life Science business, in which an improved IPO and venture capital funding environment is driving demand for space. This is reflected by DOC’s leasing pipeline being up 80% on a sequential QoQ basis from Q4’23 to Q1’24. About 70% of DOC’s leasing pipeline is from existing tenants, which gives it a leg up compared to new property development entrants who don’t have a track record of delivering projects on time for tenants.

Moreover, DOC is supported by a strong balance sheet with BBB+ credit rating and stable outlook from S&P. It has a safe net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.2x and $3.1 billion of liquidity, and no floating rate debt.

This lends support to its 6.4% dividend yield, which is well-covered by a 68% AFFO. DOC’s dividend yield also compares favorably to that of its large peers Ventas (VTR), which currently yields 4.1% and to that of Welltower (WELL), which currently yields just 2.6%.

I continue to see value in DOC at the current price of $18.80 with forward P/FFO of 10.6, despite it being more expensive than then 9.5x P/FFO at a price of $16.92 when I last visited the stock in February. That was a unique time as the market appeared to have pre-merger jitters, sending the stock price down to deep bargain levels.

Apparently, management also thought the stock was too cheap as DOC repurchased $100 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $17.11 during Q1’24. As shown below, DOC currently sits below its historical P/FFO of 14.4.

FAST Graphs

DOC is also noticeably cheaper than VTR, which carries a forward P/FFO of 14.0, and WELL’s forward P/FFO of 23.2 (due primarily to WELL having more exposure to the higher growth CCRC segment). With a dividend yield north of 6% and sell-side analyst estimates for around mid-single digit FFO/share growth in the 2025-2027 timeframe, which I believe to be reasonable, DOC could deliver around 11% total returns for investors.

#2: Comcast

Comcast (CMCSA) is a media giant that provides cable, internet and cellular services, TV Channels, a movie studio, Streaming Services through Peacock, and Theme Parks through Universal Studios.

Despite its strong track record of revenue growth every year in the past decade (including over the trailing 12 months), CMCSA’s stock has traded largely sideways over the past 5 years. As shown below, CMCSA stock has declined by 10.5% over the trailing 5 years.

CMCSA Stock 5-Yr Trend (Seeking Alpha)

CMCSA recently reported its Q1 2024 results on April 25th, in which it showed revenue increasing by 1.2% YoY. This was driven by weakness in the Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment, which saw a 0.8% revenue decline. AS shown below, respectable 4% and 13% growth in domestic broadband and wireless were offset by declines in the Video (Cable TV) segment

Q1'24 Earnings Release

Despite the loss in Video revenue, CMCSA is demonstrating pricing power in the broadband segment. This is reflected by 4% ARPU (average revenue per user) growth in broadband, which more than offset modest subscriber losses. In addition, CMCSA is growing its streaming customers through its Peacock platform, which saw 12 million net new members over the trailing 12 months to get to 34 million paid subscribers currently at a $10 ARPU.

Looking ahead, CMCSA has opportunities to grow its wireless offerings, which saw 21% YoY growth in domestic lines in Q1 and yet the wireless penetration of its residential broadband customer base is still only 11%. CMCSA also has continued opportunities to return significant capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends due to the high margin nature of its broadband business.

During Q1’24, CMCSA increased its capital returns to shareholders by 13.5% YoY to $3.6 Billion, consisting of $1.2 billion in dividend payments and $2.4 billion in share repurchases. Since CMCSA restarted its buyback program in 2021, it’s repurchased 15% of its share count, making it a tax efficient way of significantly returning capital to shareholders.

CMCSA carries a strong A- credit rating from S&P and has reduced its net debt balance by $12 billion since the end of 2022. It also has a net debt-to-TTM EBITDA of 2.4x, which is reasonably safe for a communications company with plenty of infrastructure assets.

This supports CMCSA’s 3.2% dividend yield, which is well-covered by a 29% payout ratio. The dividend also comes with a 5-year CAGR of 8.6% and 6 years of consecutive growth.

I continue to find value in CMCSA at the current price of $38.57 with a forward PE of just 9.1x. This is actually cheaper than the $43 price and PE of 11x from when I last visited the stock in January. My ‘Buy’ thesis remains unchanged, as it continues to revolve around the stickiness and pricing power of the broadband segment and growth in the streaming business, along with robust capital returns, all of which CMCSA is executing on.

At the current valuation, CMCSA is priced for a low to no-growth future, which goes counter to analyst estimates for 6-12% annual EPS growth over the next 3 years, which I believe could be reasonably achieved by the aforementioned attributes. Lastly, as shown below, CMCSA currently trades far below its historical PE of 21.9.

FAST Graphs

Risks to Consider

Healthpeak is subject to interest rate risk, as higher rates raise its cost of capital. This could pressure its bottom line due to higher interest rates and raise the cost of debt intended for future developments. In addition, new supply could pressure growth in senior housing.

Comcast is seeing renewed competition from wireless providers like AT&T (T), which is offering its own fiber broadband services, as well as Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS), which are offering fixed wireless services through their 5G networks. In addition, it faces intense competition from other streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney Plus (DIS), which adds pressure to traditional TV and its own Peacock platform.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about two very different companies that are returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Both have unique competitive advantages and with diverse asset profiles that are built to last decades, giving investors a long line of sight. With dividend yields well above the market average and potential for market-beating total returns, both DOC and CMCSA are ‘Buys’ at their current respective prices.