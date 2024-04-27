Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SDY: S&P 500 High Dividend Stocks Continue To Lag, A Higher P/E Today

Apr. 27, 2024 10:49 AM ETSPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)SP500, SPX, SPY
Summary

  • S&P 500 has returned 22% in the past six months, led by large-cap growth stocks and some value niches.
  • SPDR® S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) has underperformed, however, and has become more expensive, now more than 18 times earnings.
  • SDY has a high concentration in large-cap value stocks and lacks growth exposure, with resistance at $130 to $135.
  • With relative underperformance and weak absolute performance lately, I reiterate a hold rating.

The text Dividend yield is a financial ratio that measures the annual dividend income an investor can expect to receive from an investment

Abu Hanifah

It has been six months since the correction of Q3 and early Q4 2023 ended. Over that time, the S&P 500 has returned about 22%, dividends included, led by large-cap growth stocks and even outperformance from some value niches. The high-dividend factor

This article was written by

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

