ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy Q1 2024 Commentary

MicroStockHub

By Evan Bauman, Peter Bourbeau, Aram Green, & Margaret Vitrano

Lower Cap Growth Stocks Poised to Catch Up

Market Overview

The positive momentum of 2023 extended into the first quarter as a likely economic soft landing and being past the peak of monetary tightening sent stocks broadly higher. The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) advanced 10.56% for its best start since 2019, boosted by solid corporate earnings and continued enthusiasm for generative artificial intelligence ('AI'). While the market showed some signs of broadening, mega cap growth stocks maintained their leadership with the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (11.70%) being the best-performing segment for the quarter.

The likelihood of slowing economic growth and a more palatable rate environment going forward enabled growth stocks to maintain a premium over value stocks, with the benchmark Russell 3000 Growth Index rising 11.23% and outperforming the Russell 3000 Value Index by 261 basis points. Communication services (+17.12%) and information technology (IT, +12.78%) continued to outperform the benchmark, but more encouraging was greater participation in the quarter among financials (+10.89%), health care (+10.88%) and industrials (+10.23%) stocks.

While market performance remained top heavy, divergence began to emerge among the Magnificent Seven (Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla), a basket of mega cap growth stocks that led the concentrated equity rally in 2023. The group constitutes close to half the weighting of the Russell 3000 Growth Index while the ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy maintains exposure in the mid-30% range. This underweight enables us to own good businesses outside the group, especially among stocks in the $10 billion to $100 billion range.

The combination of mega cap concentration and capitalization limits for small and mid cap indexes has caused a wide gap to emerge between large cap and traditional mid cap growth asset classes. Such disparity has led to a cohort of high-quality growth companies from the upper end of mid cap to the lower end of large cap being less well represented in investor allocations. We believe this “mid cap plus” segment is ripe for investment and merits inclusion in portfolios. During the first quarter, a number of portfolio companies in this mid cap plus range were leading contributors to performance, including information security platform CrowdStrike (CRWD) and travel hosting service Airbnb (ABNB).

However, these results were offset by weakness among certain health care holdings, most notably managed care provider UnitedHealth (UNH), neurology-focused biotechnology firm Biogen (BIIB) and insulin pump maker Insulet (PODD). Consumption-driven technology names Snowflake (SNOW) and Adobe (ADBE) were also detractors as client IT budgets remain constrained.

Portfolio Positioning

Given our view that the overall market looks expensive, mostly due to mega cap valuations, and the more attractive characteristics of companies at lower market caps, we have been consistently trimming a group of our more successful holdings and redeploying into undervalued names.

During the first quarter, we initiated a new position in MongoDB (MDB), in the IT sector. The company offers a leading modern database platform that handles all data types and is geared toward modern Internet applications, which constitute the bulk of new workloads. Database is one of the largest and fastest-growing software segments, and we believe it is early innings in the company’s ability to penetrate this market. MongoDB is actively expanding its potential market by adding ancillary capabilities like vector search for AI applications, streaming and real-time data analytics. The company reached non-GAAP profitability in 2022, and we see significant room for improved margins as revenue scales.

We also sold our remaining position in data monitoring software maker Splunk (splk) ahead of its acquisition by Cisco Systems (CSCO). Part of the proceeds were redeployed into enterprise resource planning and finance software maker Workday (WDAY), as we believe its products are well-positioned for consistent, robust subscription growth with potentially further upside as new investment initiatives scale.

We were also active in adding to stable bucket investments PayPal (PYPL) and UnitedHealth Group where negative near-term sentiment led to more attractive risk/reward profiles. We added to electronic payments provider PayPal as we have growing confidence that new CEO Alex Chriss’s strategic focus areas can improve the company’s performance, particularly in the key branded business. We added to our UnitedHealth position after shares were pressured due to fears over competition among managed care providers and rising medical loss ratios in the industry. We believe the company will be able to “re-price” for higher medical costs, making this pressure transitory and we see competitive concerns as overblown.

Outlook

Stocks have been discounting a slowing economy with no recession but inclusive of rate cuts. We believe this has been the driver of momentum over the last year and that the market has downplayed fundamentals in the hopes of easier financial conditions in the future. If the economy dampens but avoids a recession, we should start to see early cyclicals work. Typically that would include industrials, semiconductors and consumer discretionary. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has already seen a nice move (up 64.9% in 2023), so we do not expect to see the same early cyclical recovery in that area. However, we would expect to see improvement in industrials and retailers. This was part of the motivation for our purchases of Target and Union Pacific last year, which should benefit as investors start looking toward the end of a slowdown.

If the economy is in a higher-for-longer rates scenario, we believe there may be more risk in the most expensive names in the market. While we do own some of those companies in the portfolio, we have been trimming them in favor of more reasonably priced growth businesses with good cash flow support for more restrictive conditions. In a higher-rate environment, companies with lower free cash flow yields are likely to see less multiple compression.

Preparing for a range of outcomes is our rationale for diversifying across companies across a range of market caps, with mid cap plus stocks an area we consider particularly compelling. Beyond broader sector exposure, we want to own companies with different drivers that are able to perform in different kinds of markets. Areas we have been populating on our whiteboard include consumer discretionary, industrials and health care, as well as financials names with good free cash flow support.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its benchmark in the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy posted gains across all nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The primary contributors to performance were the IT and communication services sectors.

Relative to the benchmark, overall stock selection detracted from performance. In particular, stock selection in the health care, financials and IT sectors detracted from performance. On the positive side, selection in the industrials, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors and an underweight to consumer discretionary contributed to results.

On an individual stock basis, the leading absolute contributors were positions in Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon.com (AMZN), Broadcom (AVGO) and Netflix (NFLX). The primary detractors were Apple (AAPL), UnitedHealth Group, Adobe, Biogen and Wolfspeed (WOLF).

In addition to the transactions mentioned above, we closed a position in Guardant Health (GH) in the health care sector and Match in the communication services sector.

Evan Bauman, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Peter Bourbeau, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Aram Green, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Margaret Vitrano, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2024 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this commentary are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author and may differ from other portfolio managers or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. Neither ClearBridge Investments, LLC nor its information providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Performance source: Internal. Benchmark source: Russell Investments. Frank Russell Company (“Russell”) is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. Neither Russell nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings or underlying data and no party may rely on any Russell Indexes and/or Russell ratings and/or underlying data contained in this communication. No further distribution of Russell Data is permitted without Russell’s express written consent. Russell does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication. Performance source: Internal. Benchmark source: Standard & Poor's. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.