As many of my followers and readers have probably noticed, I have been actively covering Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:NYSE:CUZ) since mid 2023. While I was bullish on the Stock even earlier than that, my conviction on the thesis really strengthened further once the overall office market started to become increasingly punished by the market due to rising financing costs and structurally weakening demand.

As we can see in the chart below, CUZ has clearly underperformed the broader REIT market by circa 35% on a total return basis starting from mid 2019.

However, given the underlying fundamentals of CUZ, one of the best balance sheets in the sector that is coupled with a decent FFO performance, for me it seems that the market has just thrown out the baby with the bathwater, while recalibrating the multiples across the office REIT space.

Because of the strong dynamics at the FFO front and highly depressed share price, CUZ's multiple has reached very attractive territory, currently sitting at around 8.8x in terms of the forward P/FFO.

Now, just recently CUZ circulated its Q1, 2024 earnings deck, which, in my view, substantiates and supports my bull thesis even further. Let's now elaborate on these new data points and try to contextualize them with the long investment case of CUZ.

Thesis review

All in all, CUZ managed to deliver robust results across all of the major key categories, which capture the financial health and growth profile of the underlying business. The fact that CUZ surpassed the consensus expectations both on the revenue and FFO end as well as provided an updated FFO guidance to the upside speak volumes of the performance here.

For example, looking at the core performance metrics, we will notice decent growth rates despite the overall struggles in the office space. The same property net operating income on a cash-basis grew by 6.6% and the second generation net rent per square foot on a cash basis also ticked higher by ~5.5%.

Also, on the leasing activity front, the results came in strong indicating no signs of weakening demand for CUZ's trophy-like properties. During the quarter, CUZ signed 404,000 square feet of office leases, including 286,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 71% of total leasing activity, which explains the majority of the 2024 lease maturities.

As a result of this, the occupancy rate increased by 90 basis points, which is a huge movement for any REIT and also in the context of CUZ's historical occupancy statistics. With this, the occupancy has reached 88.4% marking the highest level since the outbreak of pandemic.

So, if we put these pieces together - cash NOI growth and higher occupancy - we arrive at a FFO per share, which is perfectly in line with the result in Q4, 2023.

The reason why the top-line dynamics and the improvements in the occupancy have not fed into the bottom line is primarily linked with the expanding interest expense component. This is mostly due to a gradual refinancing of the fixed rate debt that currently consumes ~85% of CUZ's total debt book. Luckily, however, the relevant interest rate for the outstanding fixed rate borrowings is not that far from the prevailing market levels - i.e., weighted average of 4.7%.

Going forward, we should see a very slow uptick in the interest cost (assuming if the SOFR remains unchanged) due to the following reasons:

For this and the next year CUZ will have to refinance only 3% and 9% of the total borrowings, respectively.

The recent hedging activity allowed CUZ to lock in new term loan financing at 4.6%, which is perfectly in line with the current weighted average cost of financing that is associated with the fixed rate debt position.

On top of this, during Q1, 2024 CUZ obtained corporate investment grade credit ratings of BBB and Baa2 from S&P and Moody's, respectively.

Given the above, I find it highly unlikely that CUZ will face growing interest expense item in the future provided that the FED does not decide to increase the Fed Fund's rate higher.

The bottom line

The most recent data points embedded in Q1, 2024 earnings report really continue to confirm my bullish thesis on CUZ, where on the one hand the Stock carries a very depressed multiple (below P/FFO of 10x), but on the other the underlying business produces stable cash generation levels.

In this quarter the main takeaway is that the demand for CUZ properties is there as the Management has been able to increase the same store NOI figure by ~6% and land the occupancy ratio at the highest level since the outbreak of pandemic. These solid results (i.e., growing top-line) have came in handy for CUZ in keeping the FFO per share stable as the interest expense component introduced an incremental downward pressure on the FFO. Going forward, however, the probability of CUZ experiencing a further pressure from the growing interest expense is very low as the recent financings have taken place at the levels, which are almost identical to CUZ's fixed rate debt cost of financing level.

For all of these reasons, Cousins Properties Incorporated remains an attractive buy.