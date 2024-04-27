Monty Rakusen

Summary

Following my coverage of ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) in mid march'23, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that ASMIY should continue to see sequential order intake improvement as the industry is now in an upcycle, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. The main reason for this update is because of the 1Q24 results (announced 2 days ago) that have given more evidence to validate my bullish view (e.g., the sequential improvement in order intake and margin expansion). I reiterate my buy rating for ASMIY.

Investment thesis

ASMIY 1Q24 revenue came in at EUR639 million, representing a 1% sequential growth from 4Q23, marking the second quarter of consecutive growth. Gross margin saw a strong sequential increase from 47.2% to 52.9%, which led to a major increase in EBIT margin from 20.8% to 29.3% sequentially, showing the magnitude of operating leverage embedded in the business. The results provided further validation that ASMIY is undergoing the early innings of this upcycle, and I remain very bullish on the business outlook.

As I mentioned previously, the key metric to monitor is order intake growth, and 1Q24 continued to show the ramp-up that I expect to see in an upcycle. In 1Q24, ASMIY received an order intake of EUR698 million, up 3% sequentially and 10% vs. 1Q23, driven by robust pilot line orders related to the 2nm GAA transition. Notbly, ASMIY has noted that it is seeing a lot of interest from customers regarding the 2nm GAA transition, especially for AI applications. Additionally, several key manufacturers (those that I am aware of: TSMC, Samsung, and Intel. While we do not know the exact split, ASMIY revenue concentrated to 5 big customers (49% as of 1Q24), have reiterated their intentions to start preparing for high-volume production using GAA in 2025. I believe this development is a very encouraging leading indicator for order growth ahead, and ASMIY could continue to see massive order ramp-up in the coming quarters and into FY25. Moreover, it is worth noting that a number of ASMIY's important clients have publicly stated their intention to build new state-of-the-art fabrication facilities in the future. This will necessitate a substantial investment in front-end fabrication equipment, which bodes well for ASMIY's order growth..

In my last post, I touched briefly on the impact of growing demand for AI on the ASMIY memory chip business (the High Bandwidth Memory [HBM]), but I now see the logic chip segment to have very favorable tailwinds as well. Since most AI GPU chips are now being made on 4/5nm nodes, I would anticipate that 2nm Logic orders will benefit from the eventual migration to smaller node sizes, which will further improve chip performance and efficiency. According to TSMC, there is strong demand for 2nm chips due to AI (TSMC 1Q24 earnings call), which supports my view. As for the demand strength from the memory side of things, the outlook is bright as ever as ASMIY continues to see strong demand for its high-k metal gate tools for HBM devices. Moreover, given memory customers' plans to continue expanding HBM capacity, I believe ASMIY will continue to see strong demand, further supporting its order intake growth.

We are well on track for volume production in first half 2025. Our second fab has been upgraded to utilize 2-nanometer technologies to support a strong AI-related demand, in addition to the previously announced 3-nanometer. TSM 1Q24 earnings call

ASMIY

In terms of guidance, management is guiding for EUR3 to EUR3.6 billion in revenue, which implies ~EUR800 million worth of orders per quarter to achieve the midpoint of EUR3.2 billion. This is a very achievable target, in my opinion, as ASMIY is already getting ~EUR700 million worth of orders in 1Q24 (average of EUR750 million orders/quarter over in FY22/23), and remember ASMIY will starts its high manufacturing GAA orders in 2H24, so 2H24 orders are going to be higher than 1H24.

An interesting part of the earnings was management raising their expectations for China sales in FY24, as it validates my previous view that mature node demands remain solid, and the majority of China demand is for mature nodes. This is really good for ASMIY for both the top and bottom lines because China is a higher-margin business. I expect this demand strength to continue for as long as the geopolitical tension between the West and East continues to escalate, "forcing" China to be more self-sufficient in chips.

Valuation

Given the strong visibility into orders, we can value ASMIY based on the guidance provided. I believe ASMIY can easily achieve the midpoint of FY25 revenue guidance. Assuming ASMIY achieves EUR3.6 billion (the high end) and an operating margin of 31% (high end), this implies an operating profit of EUR1.116 billion. Historically, ASMIY has converted operating income to net income at a 90+% rate. Using 90% as the conversion rate, this implies ~EUR1 billion of net income, or EPS of EUR20.23. Typically, I would value ASMIY using its midcycle earnings multiple (25x in this case), but given this is the early innings of a very strong growth cycle, I am inclined to believe that the market will continue attaching a near-park multiple of 39x, where ASMIY currently trades. Attaching 39x to FY25 EPS of EUR20.23 equates to a share price of EUR788, or USD843 (at 1.07 FX rate), implying 33% upside. My revised price target is ~8% higher, and I think this is justified as the 1Q24 data was really supportive of my bullish view that ASMIY is undergoing a growth cycle.

Risk

The risk is that these two quarters of sequential growth are merely a blip in the cycle that does not form a trend. This would be very worrisome, as it implies that the ASMIY recovery cycle has yet to come. At 39x, I am quite certain that the market is pricing in recovery growth ahead (even consensus is expecting 25% growth in FY25 to meet near the high end of management's guidance). If this does not play out as expected, multiples could see a sharp mean reversion from 39x to 25x.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for ASMIY is a buy rating as the strong 1Q24 results validated my bullish thesis. Order intake continues to rise, driven by 2nm GAA transition and AI demand. Strong memory chip demand and China sales growth further support the upcycle. While the high valuation reflects growth expectations, so long as ASMIY can achieve its guidance, I expect the market to continue attaching a premium multiple. The risk lies in the possibility that the recent growth is a temporary blip, which could potentially lead to multiple contraction.

