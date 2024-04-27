Thanasis Zovoilis/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is a buy rating. I believe the toy industry downcycle is coming to an end soon, and with HAS seeing positive demand trends, I see a good chance for HAS to achieve the high end of its FY24 guidance (possibly even beating it).

Business Overview

HAS is a toy maker that sells to a global audience. The company has multiple famous brands under its belt, including Transformers, Power Rangers, Monopoly, etc. Segment wise, HAS reports Consumer Products [CP] (55% of revenue), Wizards of the Coast [WOTC] (42% of revenue), and Entertainment (4% of revenue). Geography-wise, HAS has ~60% of its revenue coming from the US and the rest from international sources. Its competitive moat is the strength of the brands that it operates in its portfolio. These brands have strong consumer mindshare that allows HAS to easily extend the brand into different franchise products (e.g., monopoly board game extended into monopoly go (App) and monopoly deal (card game)). HAS's scale is also a competitive advantage as it has the capacity to work with large IP owners like Disney, which further solidifies the strength of its portfolio.

1Q24 results update

Released on 24-02-2024, HAS reported 1Q24 adj EPS of $0.61, beating consensus estimate of $0.24 by a huge margin. The beat was driven by both revenue and adj. EBIT, at $757 million vs. $739 million and $149 million vs. $80 million, respectively. However, on a relative basis vs. last year, revenue was down 24% led by a 21% decline in CP, 7% growth in WOTC, and an 85% decline in entertainment. EBIT margin, on the other hand, grew by 6.5x from $17.9 million to $116.2 million, mainly driven by the WOTC segment, which saw segment EBIT margin expansion of 13pts and Entertainment 26pts expansion, offset by 200bps of margin deterioration in CP. Management reiterated its FY24 guide, expecting CP to be down 7% to 12% with a segment EBIT margin of 4% to 6%. WOTC is expected to be down 3% to 5% with a segment EBIT margin of 4% to 6%. Blended adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $925 million to $1 billion.

Exiting 1Q24, HAS has a net debt position of $2.896 billion, which translates to around 3.7x of leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA). While this is high relative to pre-FY22, 1Q24 saw 0.4x sequential decline in leverage ratio. If the turnaround is going to happen as I expected, leverage ratio should continue to go down.

FY24 revenue guidance looks achievable with upside risk

Although the broader toy industry is still in a down cycle and management is expecting another high-single-digit decline in FY24, I believe HAS's FY24 revenue guidance is achievable with potential for a beat.

First of all, I believe the toy industry correction is mostly done as growth has trended back to the historical low-to-mid-single-digit growth rate. According to Circana, the industry was down 7% in 2023 but is still 17% above 2019, which translates to ~4.25% growth a year. Assuming 1 more year of high-single-digit decline (as expected by management), this would bring the growth vs. 2019 down to a low-single-digit percentage (below historical growth trend line). For those that believe the industry is going to be see permanent decline, I beg to differ as the world's population of "population under 15" is still showing positive growth, and those aged between 15 to 24 are still expected to grow at 7%. As such, there is a strong demographic tailwind to support the demand for toys.

UN

Secondly, based on the current trends, it seems that HAS is inching towards the high end of its CP guide as POS (point-of-sale) trends show very positive signs heading into 2Q24. During the call, the management team attributed the weakness in January and February POS numbers to reduced closeouts and a challenging comp in 2023 that saw two big releases on Hasbro Pulse. The good news is that the positive POS trends that started in March have continued into April, with a 7% increase in the most recent week of April. Since management did not mention any signs of a slowdown, I would assume that this healthy trend of positive growth is likely to trend into May as well (note: the earnings call was done on April 24). Assuming the same 7% POS sales for May, 2Q24 is likely to see high-single-digit growth for the CP segment. However, based on the midpoint of the guide, it assumes 2-4Q24 to be down 7% on average, which, if adjusted for the high single-digit implied growth for 2Q24 (assume 7%), implies 2H24 to be down 12% on average. This seems unlikely based on the current trends and the fact the fact that 2H24 has soft comps (down 21% on average).

Finally, in the WOTC segment, Baldur's Gate III and Monopoly Go are trending better than expected for 2024, which also paints a very positive outlook for the rest of FY24. During the call, management mentioned that Baldur's Gate III had a better than expected 1Q24 vs. FY24 expectations and that Monopoly Go could begin booking revenue beyond its minimum guarantee in 2Q. The latter has a huge impact because it implies Monopoly Go hitting targets 1 quarter in advance, as prior expectation for booking >minimum guarantee revenue was in 2H24. As such, I see upside risk for this segment as well.

Margins outlook looks positive too

A very positive aspect of HAS is the way it has managed margins in 1Q24, where gross margin expanded by 150 bps, driven by cost savings initiatives and recapture of inventory management costs, albeit partially offset by mix from the eOne divestiture. Looking ahead, I expect margins to continue improving as HAS's Operational Excellence Program is tracking well to achieve the targeted $750 million gross cost savings by 2025 ($240 million already realized). Management has listed out the 3 main levers to achieve this: reduction in force [RIF], supply chain optimization, and employing a more efficient go-to-market strategy. RIF is probably the easiest to do and would allow HAS to see immediate cost savings. The other two are uncertain, but based on management's track record of driving down operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit by 200bps (between FY06 and FY19), I would place my bets that they can continue to execute.

Redfox Capital Ideas

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model HAS using a forward EBITDA approach, and using my assumptions, I believe HAS is worth $74, and if including the dividends, could yield 22% total upside. I expect HAS to come in at the high end of its FY24 guidance, generating $4.182 billion (assuming the top end of both CP and WOTC growth and the entertainment segment to experience a experience a similar 85% decline for 2-4Q due to the eOne divesture). As I noted above, I believe the industry downcycle is coming to an end, and HAS should see positive growth ahead in FY25/26, similar to the industry historical growth trend. I am also assuming management will pull off their cost initiatives successfully, boosting margins ahead. Since HAS is going to see normalized growth ahead, with the industry downcycle over, I think HAS should trade at its historical average EBITDA multiple (or the through-cycle average multiple) of 11.6x (it is trading at this multiple currently). Touching specifically on dividends, I believe HAS can pay out the dividends that consensus are expecting. Collectively, consensus are expecting FY24 and FY25 dividends per share [DPS] of $5.77, or $800 million worth based on the current shares outstanding. HAS currently has $570 million in cash and generates ~$500 million of FCF in FY23 (despite it being a downcycle). Using $500 million as the base line FCF for FY24/25, HAS will have more than $1 billion in cash, easily covering the expected DPS.

Risk

I might be wrong about the industry downcycle coming to an end. Looking at how sticky the inflation data is, discretionary spending is likely going to stay depressed, thereby further delaying the timing of an industry recovery. A longer-than-expected downcycle would put more pressure on HAS's ability to generate positive growth as demand stays weak.

Conclusion

My view for HAS is a buy rating. I expect HAS to achieve the high end of its FY24 guide given the positive POS trends and early signs of WOTC's strong performance. I also think that the industry correction is likely nearing its end, setting up for positive growth post FY24. Margin improvement is also expected from cost-saving initiatives. While a prolonged downcycle is a risk, based on my model, I see upside potential with a total return of 22%.