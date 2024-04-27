Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hasbro: High End Of FY24 Guidance Looks Achievable With Upside Risk

Apr. 27, 2024 11:16 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
86 Followers

Summary

  • Hasbro Inc. is recommended as a buy due to the potential end of the toy industry downcycle and positive demand trends.
  • The company reported strong 1Q24 results, beating estimates, with growth in the Wizards of the Coast segment.
  • Hasbro's FY24 revenue guidance is achievable with upside potential, supported by positive point-of-sale trends and strong performance in key segments.

Messy living room after a kid party

Thanasis Zovoilis/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is a buy rating. I believe the toy industry downcycle is coming to an end soon, and with HAS seeing positive demand trends, I see a good chance for

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
86 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News