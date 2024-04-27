Luis Alvarez

Investment Thesis

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is transitioning from coal and gas-fired power plants to renewables and storage. Analyzing the company, I have not found any red flags, and the company appears to be on track to execute its plans and grow revenues over the long term, but I also don't see compelling reasons to invest. Compared to its direct competitor, Brookfield Renewables (BEP), AES still has impairment losses due to the coal exit, pays a lower dividend yield, has a worse EBITDA margin, and is generally still in the middle of a transition phase. If I were invested, I would probably shift to other stocks like BEP.

Company Overview

AES is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and operates power plants in 15 countries. Coal and gas-fired power plants were the business model for decades. Renewables and storage technologies have been increasingly added in recent years, and this focus on transition will continue.

Its current generation portfolio as of year-end 2022 consists of over 32 gigawatts of generation, including renewable energy (46%), gas (32%), coal (20%), and oil (2%). AES has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to 2.6 million customers. pitchbook.com

In the meantime, the figures are likely to have shifted even more in favor of renewable energies. Unfortunately, the AES website has apparently already moved ahead and is now only focused on new energies, even though the company still operates numerous coal-fired power plants. These are to be completely phased out by the end of 2025. The current exact energy mix is not listed on the website.

Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference 2023

The past: Financial Progress & Trends

First, a short overview of revenues, expenses, and EBITDA over a longer period. We can see that revenues are slightly rising, but so are costs, and EBITDA has remained more or less unchanged for five years, or you could even say it has fallen slightly.

If we look at the EBITDA margins, here compared with two competitors, then AES does not perform particularly well, neither in comparison with the competition nor with its 5-year history.

What about the Debt?

The company is currently valued at an enterprise value of $45B. The market cap is $12.23B, and the net debt (debt - cash) is $26.5B, and total liabilities of $37.3B. This level of debt is not unusual for companies in this sector as the borrowed money is invested in projects that generate relatively stable long-term cash flows and is covered by the value of the assets. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a look at the trend of interest payments when the debt matures. In the two charts below, we can see that interest payments have been rising since the beginning of 2022, but the company also started to take on new debt at the same time.

An overview of the non-recourse maturity schedule can be found on aes.com. $4B is due in 2024, $2.1B in 2025, and $9.3B after 2029. The company also has recourse debt, but significantly less, and the interest rates are quite favorable, between 1.3% and 5.5%

All of that said, these are still high debt levels. $26.5B net debt equals more than two times the current market cap, about eight times the adjusted 2023 EBITDA, and about 26 times the 2023 free cash flow. Below is a comparison with three peers. A higher debt-to-equity ratio indicates that AES has financed a larger part of its growth and business activities through debt rather than equity.

These factors certainly play a role in the fact that the share has not performed well recently. Slow-growing companies in this sector are often bought for dividends and can be used as bond substitutes. However, treasury yields are now significantly higher, which makes investments in companies such as AES less attractive. However, the other side of the coin is that the forward PE ratio is now close to its multi-year low.

The dividend is growing steadily, and compared with the average yields of the past few years, it seems like it´s currently higher than the average of the past five years. According to the investor presentation (page 26), however, the dividend is only expected to increase by 2 - 3 % p.a. over the next few years.

The future: Outlook and the switch to renewables

In terms of figures, the company's target is to increase adjusted EBITDA by 5% - 7% and adjusted EPS by 7% - 9%.

Investor presentation

Over the next few years, the company will continue gradually phasing out old energy sources such as coal and moving toward renewables. Although 3.5 GW of renewables were added in 2023, we can see in the following chart that EBITDA remained almost the same, and the sharp increase was due to tax attributes. However, it is mentioned that assets were also sold in the US. In my opinion, this effect makes the figures look better than they actually are: EBITDA increases due to tax attributes are not part of the long-term business model. Further 5.1 GW are currently under construction (3.6 GW are scheduled for completion in 2024), and an additional 7.2 GW are to be contracted by 2025.

Investor presentation

The problem of adjusted numbers and hidden costs

The company tends to highlight its EBITDA figures in its reports. In my opinion, it´s debatable whether that´s the best metric to use. EBITDA doesn't include interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It is a useful indicator because it shows how efficiently the company is generating cash from its operating activities. However, this number should not be the main focus, as depreciation, amortization, and interest play a major role, particularly in the case of capital-intensive and highly indebted companies like AES. Only by taking these figures into account is it possible to determine whether the company is actually generating free cash flow.

We should be even more cautious with adjusted EBITDA. The table below shows that the adjusted EBITDA numbers look good, but in reality, the company reported losses in both 2022 and 2023. The two biggest factors were impairment losses and interest expenses. Also, we can see the huge role of tax attributes. The quote below illustrates the value destruction created by the coal exit.

Full year 2023 Net Income (Loss) was ($182) million, including $1.1 billion of impairments in 2023 primarily related to the Company's continued exit from coal-fired generation Q4 report page 2

AES Q4 2023

As the coal phase-out has not yet been finalized, investors should expect further impairment losses. However, these costs are not visible in the adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS figures.

Is the dividend safe?

On page 27 of the Q4 2023 Investor presentation, it is stated that from 2022 to 2025, the company plans to pay a total of $2B in dividends. At the same time, the net debt issuance was $4.1B (see chart above), and the total liabilities increased by $5B. All this while the rating from the credit agencies is already relatively poor. As mentioned earlier, the company would have been in the red in both 2022 and 2023. Whether the dividend is really covered for the future, or is currently rather being financed by taking on debt is not so clear to me from the available figures.

Investor presentation

Another risk is that the long-term strategy of switching to renewable energies might not work out as planned. After all, this is a massive change for the company: they are giving up their previous business model and switching to something completely new, which requires high investments. The wind power industry, in particular, is facing higher costs, and it is not yet clear how high maintenance costs will develop after a few decades. Several projects have recently been put on hold due to rising costs. The following graphic shows that the full-year adjusted EBITDA result of 2023 would have fallen without tax attributes.

Investor presentation

I don't mean all of this in the sense that the company could go bankrupt (which, of course, could also happen if the renewable energy long-term cashflows won´t be sufficient to pay interest on their high debt), but rather that investors are in danger of getting too small a slice of the cake. Future cash flows have to be spread between investments, interest, and dividends, and if there are problems, the dividend is likely to be cut first. Brookfield Renewables, by comparison, plans to increase its dividend by 5%—7% per annum, and the investor is already receiving a higher yield.

Share dilution, insider trades & SBCs

These three things are standard checks I make in every article. Unfortunately, YCharts does not provide any information on SBCs in this case. Regarding the number of outstanding shares, these tend to increase slowly, and there was a significant jump at the beginning of 2024.

These are all insider trades of the last six months. There were a few buys, but overall, nothing spectacular.

Potential upsides

As mentioned earlier, AES is more leveraged than some of its peers. But this is also an opportunity. If management makes good investment decisions and the future cash flows from the renewable energy sector are high enough to cover all the necessary aspects, then this higher leverage will benefit shareholders in the form of higher returns on their equity. This becomes more likely if the FED cuts rates in the future, as it could lead to cheaper debt rescheduling.

However, bear in mind the poor credit rating currently mentioned and that it cannot be said in general that the company benefits from FED interest rate cuts, as much of the debt is long-term anyway. The company has already taken on some debt in the past zero interest rate phase and has, therefore, not yet been negatively affected by the higher interest rates to date.

Furthermore, if future rising revenues translate into rising free cash flow and the market realizes that the company is in a stable position to cover investment, interest, and dividends, then the current low P/E ratio could see a significant boost. The current P/E ratio of around 10 is in contrast to the 5-year average of 14. Returning to this average alone represents a potential increase of 40 percent. Of course, it is debatable whether this 5-year average is more appropriate for the fair value of the company than the current valuation and whether it will be reached again.

Lastly, when the sale of the coal division is completed in 2025, there will be no more impairments from this area, and the company will have overcome a major challenge. It is possible that the market will also reward this clarity.

Conclusion

Overall, I simply don't see convincing reasons to invest. The company is transitioning; the dividend yield is not high with regard to the slow-growing business model, and the company plans to increase it only slightly in the coming years. The debt is high, and the development of the interest payments is uncertain. What I especially don´t like is that the adjusted EBITDA and EPS don´t reflect the true core business: EBITDA does not include interest, depreciation, and amortization, but adjusted EPS include the subsidiaries received.

In this article, I have made several comparisons with BEP, which is in a better position in all areas and, in my view, the better investment (but of course, a complete analysis is required to get the full picture). Also, I think there are generally many more interesting opportunities in the current market, some from companies with equally secure cash flows but pay higher dividends or are increasing them more dynamically.