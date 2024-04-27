Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2024 10:28 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chad Abraham - Chairman and CEO
Deb Schoneman - President
Kate Clune - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities
Brendan O'Brien - Wolfe Research
James Yaro - Goldman Sachs
Michael Grondahl - Northland Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Piper Sandler Companies Conference Call to Discuss the Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024. During the question-and-answer session, securities industry professionals may ask questions of management.

The company will make forward-looking statements on this call that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated are identified in the Company's earnings release and reports on file with the SEC, which are available on the Company's website at www.pipersandler.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This call will also include statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The earnings release is available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website and at the SEC website. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Chad Abraham. Mr. Abraham, you may begin your call.

Chad Abraham

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. It's great to be with you to talk about our first quarter 2024 results. I am here with Deb Schoneman, our President; and Kate Clune, our CFO. During the first quarter, we generated adjusted net revenues

Recommended For You

About PIPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PIPR

Trending Analysis

Trending News