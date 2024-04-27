Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2024
Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCPK:HOYFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristian Tammela - Vice President of Investor Relations
Charles Heaulme - President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Geust - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Jain - Barclays
Lewis Merrick - BNP Paribas Exane.
Maria Wikstrom - SEB
Calle Loikkanen - Danske Bank

Kristian Tammela

Good morning, all, and welcome to Huhtamaki's Investor Call. My name is Kristian Tammela; I'm VP of Investor Relations. We have this morning released the results for Q1 '24 and have our AGM in a few hours from now. We will, again, as usual, start with presentations by our President and CEO, Charles Heaulme, followed by our CFO, Thomas Geust. And after that we have time for questions.

But before that, I'd like to remind everyone of our upcoming site visit to our Hammond site near Chicago in the US. That will be arranged on September 4. We will send out invitations to that before the summer holidays. But if anyone have any questions about the event, please feel free to reach out already.

And with that, let's get started by handing over to Charles.

Charles Heaulme

Thank you, Kristian. Good morning to all of you and welcome to our presentation of our results for the first quarter of 2024. I will immediately get through the business context for the first quarter and an executive summary of our performance.

Business context is that we have been in a market around the world with a demand trend that we have seen slightly improving if we compare to the latter part of the year 2023, relatively flat versus the first quarter of 2023. There were, as usual, of course, variations by product and product category and geographies.

We'll come back

