Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2024 11:51 AM ETNanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Stock, NNBXF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig West - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Laurent Levy - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Bart Van Rhijn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dylan Drakes - Leerink Partners
Lucy Codrington - Jefferies
Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright.
Clemence Thiers - Stifel
Elliott Bosco - UBS

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Nanobiotix Business Update and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

At this point, I will now turn the call over to Craig West, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations of Nanobiotix. Please go ahead.

Craig West

Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to the Nanobiotix conference call to discuss our full-year 2023 financial and operating results. Joining me on the call today are Laurent Levy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bart Van Rhijn, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, today's call is being webcast and will be available on our website for replay. I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding the progress, success, and timing of our ongoing and planned clinical trials, collaborations, regulatory filings, dates of presentation, and future research and development efforts, among other things.

These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations that are subject to change. They're subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please review the full description of risk factors that can be found in the documents we

Recommended For You

About NBTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News