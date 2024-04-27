Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hanmi Financial: High Dividend Yield Is Safe From A Negative Earnings Outlook

Sheen Bay Research
Summary

  • I think loan growth can bounce back from the first quarter’s poor performance.
  • I’ve reduced the net interest margin estimate following the first quarter’s disappointing performance. Yields are already showing signs of pressure.
  • I’ve reduced my earnings estimate to $2.18 per share for 2024 as I’ve reduced both my loan growth and margin estimates.
  • HAFC is offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.3%. Despite the earnings outlook, I’m not expecting any dividend cut.
  • The December 2024 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. In my opinion, the market seems to have overreacted to the earnings outlook.

Los Angeles downtown by night

peeterv

Earnings of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HAFC) will likely decline this year on the back of margin contraction. Pressure on asset yields was already visible during the first quarter. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $2.18 per share for

Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

