ORION Holdings Corp. (ORINF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2024 12:32 PM ETORION Holdings Corp. (ORINF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

ORION Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:ORINF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tuukka Hirvonen - Investor Relations & Financial Communications Officer
Liisa Hurme - President, CEO & Chairman of Executive Management Board
Jari Karlson - CFO & Member of the Executive Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Anssi Raussi - SEB
Sami Sarkamies - Danske bank
Graham Parry - BofA

Tuukka Hirvonen

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ORION's Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for the financial period of January, March 2024. First, I would like to apologize the slight delay. We were facing some minor technical problems which are now over and we can proceed on here.

My name is Tuukka Hirvonen and I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at ORION. In a few moments, our CEO, Liisa Hurme she will present the results of the reviewed period, after which you will have the possibility to ask questions from her and also from our CFO, Jari Karlson.

We will be first taking questions from the conference call lines, and then also after that we will take questions you can type in through the webcast chat function to us. Those who are presenting their questions through the conference call lines, we kindly ask you to state your name and the organization you are representing before asking your question.

And just before I let Liisa to step in, today, we have actually quite a special day today because this interim report is actually the last one that Mr. Jari Karlson will be delivering to you as the CFO of ORION Group.

Jari has been the CFO of ORION Group ever since 1st of September 2002. So more than 20 years and today is actually his 87th interim report or financial report he will be delivering. So

