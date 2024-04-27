Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 27, 2024 1:45 PM ETFederated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Raymond Hanley - President of Federated Investors Management Company
Christopher Donahue - President and Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Donahue - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director and Treasurer
Deborah Cunningham - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Katz - TD Cowen
Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research
Ken Worthington - JPMorgan
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets
Daniel Fannon - Jefferies
John Dunn - Evercore

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Federated Hermes, Inc. Q1 2024 Analyst Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ray Hanley, President of Federated Investors Management Company. You may begin.

Raymond Hanley

Good morning and welcome to our call. Leading today's call will be Chris Donahue, CEO and President of Federated Hermes; and Tom Donahue, Chief Financial Officer. And joining us for the Q&A is Debbie Cunningham, Chief Investment Officer for the Money Markets.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements and we want to note that Federated Hermes actual results may be materially different than the results implied by such statements. Please review the risk disclosures in our SEC filings. No assurance can be given as to future results and Federated Hermes assumes no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. Chris?

Christopher Donahue

Thank you, Ray. Good morning all. I will review Federated Hermes' business performance. Tom will comment on our financial results.

We ended the first quarter with record assets under management of $779 billion, driven by record money market assets of $579 billion. Looking at equities, assets increased by $866 million

Recommended For You

About FHI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FHI

Trending Analysis

Trending News