Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.03K Followers

Thermal Energy International Inc. (OTCQB:TMGEF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

William Crosland - President and CEO
Trevor Heisler - NBC Capital Market Advisors

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome everyone. I'm William Crosland, President and CEO of Thermal Energy International, and welcome to our fiscal 2024, Third Quarter and first ever earnings call. If you're joining us online, you should be able to see the slides now on your screen.

So before we go any further, I need to point out that today's earnings call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and forward-looking statements are, as always, subject to risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information, please refer to our financial statements and our management's discussion analysis for this quarter and other filings with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

As this is our first earnings call ever and we're excited to be doing it, we thought it would be helpful to review the agenda for the call, which again, you should be up to see on your screen. Now, rather than go over our quarterly financial results line by line in detail, we will simply review some highlights from the quarter and then we'll focus a bit more on results over a trailing 12 month basis.

A trailing twelve month basis is how we generally look at the business internally, because if you've been following our story for a while, you realize that results for any given quarter can vary depending on the timing of order and the schedule of some of the larger projects. After that, we'll

Recommended For You

About TMGEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMGEF

Trending Analysis

Trending News