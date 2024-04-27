Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Markets Disappointed With Bank of Japan As Yen Hits New Lows

Apr. 27, 2024 10:31 PM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS, USD:JPY
Summary

  • The Bank of Japan left its key interest rates unchanged today.
  • Markets are clearly disappointed with the colourless policy guidance, but we believe the latest outlook report and Governor Ueda’s comments support our view that the BoJ will deliver a 15bp hike in July, followed by a 25bp hike in October.
  • Tokyo inflation fell below the BoJ’s target of 2% in April, but this month’s sharp decline was mainly driven by education prices, which dropped -8.8% YoY in April from 1.9% in March.

Bank of Japan

gyro

By Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, South Korea and Japan

Quite the dramatic change to the monetary policy statement

The Bank of Japan's statement was much shorter than those previously. It consisted of just three sentences, so it didn't provide

