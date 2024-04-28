3 REITs That Yield 8%+

tuan_azizi/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been a while since I’ve written about high-yielding real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that still look good.

I had to go all the way back to December 16, 2022, to find a matching headline. It made me consider how far we’ve come since then.

And how far we haven’t.

Two days before I published “3 REIT Stocking Stuffers Yielding 8%,” the markets were abuzz with the latest from the Federal Reserve. Reuters, for instance, wrote how it would:

“… deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the U.S. central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation. “Recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won, Powell told reporters after the Fed’s policy-setting committee raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and projected it would continue rising to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007… “‘We don’t talk about this kind of recession, that kind of recession. We just make these forecasts,’ Powell said in a news conference. ‘I wish there was a completely painless way to restore price stability. There isn’t, and this is the best we can do.’”

That’s debatable today. But what stands out as a stark fact is that REIT shares have suffered as a result.

A REIT Way to Look at It

Here’s a five-year chart of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) – a good gauge of the larger REIT sector – compared to the S&P 500 (a good gauge of the markets overall):

Yahoo Finance

You can see how that dark blue line was outperforming the S&P 500’s light blue line before Covid terror hit in February 2020.

Once the shutdowns occurred, however, complete with social distancing mandates and mindsets, commercial real estate ('CRE') went splat.

To a large degree, this makes sense.

If people aren’t physically going out shopping, eating out at restaurants, going into the office, staying at hotels, scheduling surgeries, or helping their aging parents settle into retirement communities, those operations suffer. And if they suffer, so will any landlords they have.

So while the rest of the market was able to rapidly rebound, REITs didn’t reclaim what they’d lost until mid-2021.

Now, that year turned out great for the sector. Share prices rose intensely for everyone who bought at the bottom, and even many laggards to the REIT recovery.

But then the Fed admitted that inflation wasn’t transitory. And considering REITs’ relationship with leverage and therefore interest rates, they fell right back out of favor.

They haven’t really recovered since, largely because while the Fed has stopped raising rates, it hasn’t cut them either. This means CRE as a whole and REITs more specifically have been operating in a less-than-ideal environment for almost two and a half years.

CRE as a whole hasn’t handled that heat very well. But many REITs (more specifically) have, maintaining healthy balance sheets and even growing against the odds.

Even if their share prices don’t reflect that hard work.

Good REITs at Great Prices With Hefty Dividend Yields

Here’s the nice thing about depreciated stock prices…

Provided that the companies in question recover, they present a bargain. More shares for less money.

Here’s the nice thing about depreciated REIT prices…

They offer higher yields. More dividends for less money.

That means you’re bound to get more bang for your buck both in the short term and the long term – again, provided they’ve got the money and management to make it through.

That’s why I’m just not devastated about the “higher for longer” situation we’re in right now. I can’t say I’m celebrating it. It obviously comes with significant cons.

Yet, there are still positives to consider.

How long the Fed will keep interest rates this high, I can’t say. As I remarked in a previous article, I’m done making predictions about that for a while.

If Powell and Co. don’t even know what they’re doing, there’s no reason to pretend I can forecast their actions.

Fortunately, though, that doesn’t matter. While I like the idea of getting in at the exact bottom and getting out at the exact top as much as any other investor… and while I do try to keep my eyes open for signs and signals about where the economy is headed…

I don’t do market timing. That’s a great way to gain a headache and lose money.

Instead – as you’ve heard me say over and over again – I look for dividend-paying stocks that are unfairly depreciated in price: publicly traded companies that have what it takes to make it despite temporary downturns in market valuation.

That way, I get paid handsomely to hold these high-yield REITs, even while I wait for their shares to recover.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) – Dividend Yield: 8.89%

NLCP is an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in properties that are used by state-licensed operators for the cultivation and distribution of legalized cannabis.

The company was formed in 2019 and currently has a market cap of approximately $386.6 million. It acquires properties used in the cannabis industry through sale-leasebacks (“SLBs”), build-to-suit, and third-party purchases.

The properties are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, which makes the tenant responsible for property expenses such as insurance, taxes, and maintenance. This lease structure also has the benefit of reducing NLCP’s operational risk since the landlord is not responsible for unexpected property level expenses.

Additionally, the company structures its leases on a long-term basis, normally lasting between 15 and 20 years with annual escalations. The leases have parent company guarantees and are backed with security deposits and cross-collateralization.

NewLake’s tenants are leading operators in the state-licensed cannabis industry and include names such as Mint Cannabis, Trulieve, and Acreage Holdings. The company’s largest tenant is Curaleaf, which made up 23.7% of its rent at the end of 2023, followed by Cresco Labs and Trulieve which made up 13.9% and 11.5%, respectively.

At the end of 2023, NewLake owned a 1.6 million SF portfolio made up of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries, for a total of 31 properties that are leased to 13 tenants across 12 states.

Its portfolio is 100% leased and has a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.3 years.

NLCP - IR

The company does not have a credit rating from S&P Global, which is no surprise given its size; however, the company hardly has any debt. The company has $2.0 million of debt which consists of a note payable for $1.0 million at 4.0% as well as $1.0 million drawn on its credit revolver at 5.65%.

To put this in perspective, the company has a market cap of approximately $386.6 million, giving it a debt-to-market cap ratio of 0.52%.

The company has $433.3 million in total assets, giving it a debt-to-asset ratio of 0.46% and its debt pales in comparison to its cash flow with a debt to EBITDA of ~0.1x.

NLCP - IR

The cannabis industry is in its early innings and there remain many uncertainties regarding state and federal legislation and what impact federal legalization would have should it occur.

However, this is a high-growth industry with enormous potential. Between 2022 and 2027 the cannabis industry is expected to grow at a 10.5% compound annual growth rate and there are many current catalysts such as medical states expanding to adult / recreational use.

When it comes to cannabis, whether you think it should be legal or not, my feelings are that the “horse has already left the barn.” States have had a windfall of income from the sale and taxation of cannabis, and I don’t see the politicians giving that up anytime soon.

Additionally, it is becoming much more accepted by the general public with 88% of adults in the U.S. that support recreational and / or medical cannabis.

With a market cap of under $400 million and a nascent industry, there is a higher risk profile for NLCP than many of the more traditional REITs we cover. However, the company has one of the cleanest balance sheets I’ve seen and is well-positioned to take part in the growth of the cannabis industry.

Last year the company grew its AFFO per share by 7% and analysts expect AFFO growth of 3% in 2024, and then 7% in 2025. The company pays an 8.89% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 83.07%.

The stock trades at a P/AFFO of 9.67x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 13.81x.

We rate NewLake Capital Partners a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) – Dividend Yield: 8.62%

Healthcare Realty Trust is an internally managed REIT that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of healthcare properties that are primarily used for the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in the U.S.

At the end of 2023, the REIT had gross investments of ~$13.4 billion in 655 healthcare properties, properties in construction, financing receivables, and / or land held for development. Additionally, the company has an interest in 33 properties through an unconsolidated joint venture (“JV”).

In total, the company owns or has ownership interests in 688 properties covering 40.3 million SF across 35 states.

The company’s consolidated investments consist of:

630 medical office / outpatient buildings (“MOBs”) totaling 35.7 million SF (87.1% occupancy)

15 inpatient facilities totaling 934,000 SF (89.9% occupancy)

8 office buildings totaling 1.63 million SF (96.2% occupancy)

The 33 properties held in its unconsolidated JV total 1.84 million SF and have an occupancy rate of 87.2%.

Since the company’s public listing in 1993 it has established relationships with leading health systems across the country and has grown its portfolio from 21 healthcare properties to 688 as of its most recent update.

Through the company’s evolution it has positioned its portfolio with a focus on multi-tenant, on-campus MOBs, which tend to have stable occupancy, high rates of retention, and reliable growth.

93% of HR’s portfolio consists of outpatient medical facilities and 72% of its properties are on or adjacent to hospital campuses.

By gross leasable area (“GLA”) the company’s largest market is Dallas with 3.8 million SF, or 9.4% of its portfolio total, followed by Houston and Denver, which make up 6.0% and 4.9% of the GLA in its portfolio.

HR - IR

As just mentioned, over 70% of HR’s healthcare properties are located on or adjacent to hospital campuses. A key part of the company’s strategy is to develop or acquire MOBs in clusters, generally on or in close proximity to a hospital campus.

HR places a lot of emphasis on the relationships it has built with leading health systems. It has strong ties with 56 out of the top 100 health systems in the country and concentrates its properties on or around these health systems. HR’s properties house essential outpatient services such as cancer treatment, imaging, and surgery.

HR - IR

The company has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from S&P Global and a Baa2 rating from Moody’s. At the end of 2023, the healthcare REIT reported a net debt to enterprise value of 44.2% and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.4x. Additionally, the company has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 43.7% and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 3.33x.

Plus, the company has minimal debt maturities in 2024 and has $25.7 million of cash on hand and $1.5 billion of availability on its unsecured credit facility.

HR - IR

Operationally the company has had mixed results over the last decade with 5 years of negative AFFO growth since 2014. AFFO per share dropped a negligible amount in 2017, going from $1.43 to $1.42 per share, but then fell by -4% the following year.

In 2020, AFFO per share fell by -4% and then by -3% in 2021. Last year has been the worst of it, with AFFO falling from $1.34 in 2022 to $1.15 per share in 2023, representing a decline of approximately -14%.

Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall another percent in 2024, but then increase by 1% in 2025 and then 9% in 2026.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Since 2015, HR has at least maintained its dividend with no cuts. That being said, dividend growth has not been impressive, with a compound annual growth rate of just 0.4%.

The company paid a dividend of $1.20 per share from 2015 to 2020 and then increased the dividend by under a percent in 2021. In 2022, the company increased its dividend by 2.5%, to $1.24 per share, which was maintained throughout 2023.

TIKR.com

HR and other MOB REITs in the healthcare sector benefit from the growing demand for healthcare services, an aging population, and the convenience and shift to outpatient care. The company pays an 8.62% dividend yield; however, it is currently paying out more than it is earning.

Last year, the company generated AFFO of $1.15 per share and paid a dividend of $1.24 per share, putting its 2023 AFFO payout ratio at 107.91%. This is a red flag since the company is not generating enough cash flow to cover its dividend and could be a sign that a cut could be on the way.

The company either needs to grow its earnings / AFFO or reduce its dividend, as the current payout ratio is unsustainable for the long term.

If analyst expectations are correct, HR will earn $1.26 in AFFO per share by 2026 which would cover the dividend, assuming it stays at its current rate of $1.24 per share.

Currently, the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 12.56x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 19.49x.

We rate Healthcare Realty Trust a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Ladder Capital (LADR) – Dividend Yield: 8.76%

Ladder Capital is an internally managed mortgage REIT (“mREIT”) that originates and invests in a portfolio of debt products, real estate, and real estate related assets with a primary focus on senior secured assets.

The company generates income through balance sheet lending, conduit lending, investments in debt securities, and equity investments in real estate.

LADR’s primary business is originating senior first mortgage loans that are secured by commercial real estate. Through its lending operations, the company is engaged in both balance sheet lending and conduit lending.

Balance sheet lending is a type of loan that the mREIT keeps on its balance sheet, rather than selling the loan. Under this type of lending, LADR retains the risk and reward associated with the loan and has more flexibility in structuring the loan terms.

Conduit lending involves originating first mortgage loans with the intention of selling the loans. A group of first mortgage loans with similar risk & reward profiles are pooled together, split into tranches, and securitized for sale to third-party investors. Under this form of lending, the mortgage REIT transfers the default risk to the third-party investors but has less control over the loan structure.

In addition to its primary business of loan origination, the company receives rental income from its net lease properties and invests in securities that are backed by first mortgage loans, such as commercial mortgage backed securities (“CMBSs”)

Ladder Capital has $5.5 billion in investment assets and cash that consists of a loan portfolio totaling $2.8 billion, $655 million in net lease equity investments, $308 million in diversified equity investments, $467 million in commercial real estate (“CRE”) securities, and $1.2 billion of unrestricted cash and equivalents

LADR IR

The company’s $2.8 billion loan portfolio makes up more than half of its total portfolio and is made up almost entirely of balance sheet first mortgage loans (~99%) with a 1.7-year weighted average extended maturity and a weighted average loan-to-value of 66%.

LADR provides financing for various types of properties including office, multifamily, mixed-use, industrial, and retail. As a percentage of its loan portfolio, the company’s largest property type is multifamily at 34%, followed by office and mixed-use at 31% and 17%, respectively.

LADR IR

Since 2016 the company has had an adjusted operating earnings growth rate of negative -2.61%. Operating results have been volatile over this time period, with EPS falling by -20% in some years and increasing over 30% in others.

In 2016, earnings fell from $1.85 to $1.48 a share, representing a decrease of -20%. EPS rose by 4% in 2017 and then by 32% in 2018.

The very next year, in 2019, earnings fell by -21% and then fell by -63% in 2020 and -18% in 2021, only to increase by 137% the following year.

Analysts expect earnings to fall by -7% in 2024 and then increase by 15% in 2025. In spite of some positive years, overall earnings fell at an average of -2.61% per year since 2016. Another way to look at it is the company was earning $1.48 per share in 2016 and is expected to earn $1.42 per share by 2025, essentially getting back to where it was in 2016.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

The company’s dividend has been eroding away as well, with a dividend of $1.29 per share back in 2016 compared to $0.92 per share last year. For a mortgage REIT, the company maintained a pretty conservative dividend payout ratio from 2016 to 2019 with the ratio staying under 90% over this time period.

Then Covid hit and LADR’s earnings fell by -63% in 2020 and then almost another -20% the following year. This pushed the company’s dividend payout ratio to 156.67% in 2020 and 163.27% in 2021. In order to get its finances back in order, the company was forced to cut its dividend, which it did by -30.88% in 2020 and then -14.89% in 2021.

Earnings recovered to some extent in 2022, going from $0.49 to $1.16 per share, which was more than enough to cover its reduced dividend of $0.88 in 2022. Earnings grew by 16% in 2023 and LADR was able to increase its dividend by 4.55% the same year.

As it now stands, the company pays an 8.76% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 68.66%.

Ladder Capital has had several rough years due in part to the 2020 pandemic, which resulted in lower earnings and dividend cuts. However, LADR has shown signs of resilience and has improved its earnings and dividend growth over the last 2 years. Plus, at its current dividend rate, the company’s high dividend yield is supported by its earnings and then some.

Currently, the stock trades at a P/E of 8.02x, compared to its normal P/E ratio of 10.08x. Investors looking for a high-income opportunity may want to take a look at LADR as a potential investment.

We rate Ladder Capital a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

