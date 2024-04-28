Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of April 2024

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the April 2024 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that are not in production as the juniors.

Note: Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely not be needed until the mid and late 2020's to supply the potentially booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

April saw lithium prices generally flat after recovering in Q1, 2024.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was up 0.13% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was up 0.23%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 0.77%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was up 1.2% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 1,133, as of April 24, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 110,500 (~USD 15,249) (source)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Rio Tinto

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the 'major' lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2024" article. Highlights include:

Chinese EV battery maker Rept plans to build its 1st overseas plant in Indonesia.

China’s ‘battery king’ (CEO of CATL) dismisses solid-state EV commercialization as years away.

Chile opens 26 lithium salt flats to private companies.

CATL, bus maker Yutong jointly launch battery with up to 15-year lifespan and 1.5 million kilometers.

Lithium metal deficit could limit next-generation battery development this year.

Fastmarkets - "We forecast a fairly balanced market in 2024."

Huayou Cuts lithium production, costs on battery metals rout.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts an additional 873 kt LCE to be added to supply (69% from Chinese-based assets) in 2024 and 2025, leading to a market surplus.

Junior lithium miners company news

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2024: Commissioning with production set to begin mid 2024 at the Kathleen Valley Project.

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF)

Eramet is in a JV 'Eramine Sudamerica' (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On April 12, Eramet announced:

Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of €7,500,000 of its outstanding private placement in a principal amount of €50,000,000 with an annual interest rate of 5.29 per cent. Bonds due 22 April 2026 (ISIN: FR0011860923) (the “Bonds”)...Eramet (the “Company”) announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue...

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2024 - Start of lithium production in Argentina. Progress construction pics here.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Hombre Muerto salar, Argentina) tenements. POSCO also has a JV with Pilbara Minerals on a 43ktpa lithium hydroxide facility in S Korea.

On April 19, KED Global reported:

POSCO-Pilbara JV delivers 1st order of lithium hydroxide...worth 28 tons, produced from its plant in Gwangyang, Korea, to its cathode-producing customer on Tuesday...

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (OTCPK:LLLAF)

Leo Lithium is developing the Goulamina Lithium Project (50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium) in Mali with a total Resource of 211 Mt @ 1.37% Li2O.

On April 2 Leo Lithium announced:

2023 Annual Financial Report Lodgement...Once the issues relating to Goulamina are resolved with the Mali Government and a settlement is reached, the Company expects, within a reasonable timeframe, to be in a position to lodge its audited Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2024: Commissioning targeted to begin for Goulamina Lithium Project. The outcome of negotiations with the Mali Gov.

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

On March 28, Atlas Lithium announced:

Atlas Lithium secures US$ 30,000,000 strategic investment and offtake agreement from Mitsui. Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX), a lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has signed definitive investment and offtake agreements with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") which the Company considers as strong validation of its project and team. Mitsui is purchasing US$ 30,000,000 in common shares of Atlas Lithium at a 10% premium to the 5-day VWAP (the "Strategic Investment") and at the same time entering into an Offtake Agreement (the "Offtake") for the future purchase of 15,000 tons of lithium concentrate from Phase 1 and 60,000 tons per year for five years from Phase 2 of Atlas Lithium’s soon to be producing Neves Project in Brazil’s Lithium Valley. The Strategic Investment provides Atlas Lithium with immediately available funds to continue its rapid development towards revenue generation with the production and sale of high-quality, low cost, environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2024/Q1, 2025 - Production targeted to begin at the Das Neves Lithium Project in Brazil.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On April 17, Rio Tinto announced:

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results...At the Rincon lithium project in Argentina, development of the three thousand tonne per annum lithium carbonate starter plant is ongoing as we progressed the construction of an additional 400-bed camp facility (500 already completed) and concrete works. Structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation installation activity is ramping up to plan. We progressed studies for the full-scale operation during the quarter, and the exploration campaign to further understand Rincon’s basin, brine and water reservoirs. We continue to engage with communities, the province of Salta and the Government of Argentina to ensure an open and transparent dialogue with stakeholders about the works underway. We continue to expect first production from the starter plant by the end of 2024...

On April 23, GlobeNewswire reported: "Midland amends its lithium option agreement With Rio Tinto with the addition of the Wookie Project." Highlights include:

"Addition of the Wookie project to the option agreement with RTEC.

Additional $1,5M of expenditures for the initial 50% and $4,0M for 70% interest, with additional $100,000 cash payment upon execution and another $250,000 over a 4-year period."

On April 23, Reuters reported:

Rio Tinto, Eramet and LG Energy seek to develop lithium extraction tech for Chile...are among 30 companies that have submitted proposals to develop lithium extraction technology for a Chilean salt flat in the early stages of exploration, state-run mining body ENAMI said. Chile is seeking to develop the salt flat known as Salares Altoandinos for lithium mining. ENAMI has asked bidding companies to detail step-by-step plans to test the brine deposits of the salt flats, outline potential processes to reach battery grade lithium, and to state whether they had a plan to assess the environmental impact of brine reinjection.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - Plans to begin production of 3,000tpa at their Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina.

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa JV Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has an effective 40.5% project earn-in share.

On April 24, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly activities and cash flow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Atlantic Lithium looks ahead to major near-term value-drivers as it advances the Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards shovel-readiness." Highlights include:

Exploration:

"Assay results received for a total of 9,734m of drilling completed in 2023 over the new Dog-Leg target, Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which sit outside of the current JORC (2012) compliant 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li 2 O Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") 1 for the Project. Results reported during the period represent the final results for the 2023 drilling season, with a total of 25,898m drilled throughout the year. Multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections reported in results, including at Dog-Leg, where drilling intersected a shallow-dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thicknesses of up to 35m. Highlight intersections include 69m at 1.25% Li 2 O from 45m and 83m at 1% Li 2 O from 36m at Dog-Leg.

O Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Project. Results reported during the period represent the final results for the 2023 drilling season, with a total of 25,898m drilled throughout the year. Multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections reported in results, including at Dog-Leg, where drilling intersected a shallow-dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thicknesses of up to 35m. Highlight intersections include 69m at 1.25% Li O from 45m and 83m at 1% Li O from 36m at Dog-Leg. Completion of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond core ("DD") resource growth drilling at the Dog-Leg target, with assays pending.

Results of drilling completed in 2023 and results pending for 2024 to be incorporated into a MRE upgrade, targeted during H2 2024...

Corporate

"Completion of the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana's ("MIIF") Subscription for 19,245,574 Atlantic Lithium shares for a value of US$5m, representing Stage 1 of MIIF's agreed total US$32.9 million Strategic Investment to expedite the development of the Project towards production.

Strong interest for spodumene concentrate to be produced at Ewoyaa continues to be demonstrated from a range of industry players around the world through the Company's ongoing competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50% available feedstock from Ewoyaa. Formal bids from remaining interested parties expected to be received in the coming weeks ahead of final negotiations.

Purchase of 24.3m Atlantic Lithium shares at a premium by major shareholder Assore International Holdings ("Assore") from strategic funding partner Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL, "Piedmont").

Further purchase of the Company's shares from members of the Company's senior leadership team, equating to a total value of A$5,192,393 (£2,794,015) since March 2023."

ioneer Ltd. [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer Ltd. owns 50% (JV with Sibanye Stillwater) of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.

On April 3, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Ioneer provides Rhyolite Ridge Project update." Highlights include:

"BLM and cooperating agency review of the Draft Environmental Impact Study is complete, and publication of the draft is anticipated within the coming weeks.

Assays and metallurgical results from 53 new drill holes covering the southern extension of the deposit expected during April and May.

Mineralised sedimentary strata intersected in 49 of the 53 holes, extending the deposit a further 1km to the south and southeast.

Updated mineral resource and ore reserve estimate to be completed over the next two months."

On April 15, ioneer Ltd. announced:

Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Project moves toward construction. Release of U.S. Federal Government’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement Positions Nevada Project to commence operations in 2027...

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024+ - Possible permitting approval. Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Targets to commence operations in 2027.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On April 15, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced: "Critical Elements Lithium confirms major discovery at Rose West with multiple wide lithium-rich intercepts." Highlights include:

"1.31% Li 2 O and 235 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 40.40 m...

O and 235 ppm Ta O over 40.40 m... 2.22% Li 2 O and 95 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 20.30 m...

O and 95 ppm Ta O over 20.30 m... 1.30% Li 2 O and 142 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 31.60 m...

O and 142 ppm Ta O over 31.60 m... 1.43% Li 2 O and 178 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 24.95 m...

O and 178 ppm Ta O over 24.95 m... 1.16% Li 2 O and 145 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 24.30 m...

O and 145 ppm Ta O over 24.30 m... 1.66% Li 2 O and 180 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 12.20 m...

On April 22, Critical Elements Lithium Corp. announced: "Critical Elements Lithium continues to expand major discovery at Rose West with additional multiple wide lithium-rich intercepts." Highlights include:

"1.39% Li 2 O and 157 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 35.30 m...

O and 157 ppm Ta O over 35.30 m... 1.29% Li 2 O and 121 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 31.50 m...."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2024 - Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

2025 - Target to commence production (assumes Project funding achieved soon)

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On March 28, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Annual Report 31 December 2023..."

On March 28, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Sustainability report 31 December 2023..."

On April 11, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "First lithium chloride produced from optimization plant. Start of production of lithium chloride from a local resource in Europe. Important step for European battery supply chain security." Highlights include:

"First LiCl produced from LEOP, heralding the first lithium chemicals domestically produced from a local source in Europe, for Europe.

LEOP is showing strong early results with consistently over 90% (up to 95%) lithium extraction efficiency from its Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) unit, replicating what Vulcan has seen in its lab and pilot plant operations, and in line with its commercial plant expectations and Vulcan’s financing model...

The Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field in Europe contains Europe’s largest lithium resource and is also a source of geothermal renewable heat. This will allow Vulcan to produce its lithium using geothermal renewable energy, decarbonising the carbon footprint of lithium production for Battery Electric Vehicles."

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 - Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.

On March 27, Galan Lithium announced: "Galan increases total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L lithium." Highlights include:

"...One of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina.

Inclusion of Catalina tenure adds ~1.3Mt LCE to the HMW Resource.

HMW Measured Resource of 4.7Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L Li.

Galan’s fourth significant resource upgrade since March 2020.

Resource upgrade cements Galan’s fully owned resource base and adds flexibility, optionality and leverage to any Li price upswing and supports Galan’s 4 stage long term production target of 60ktpa LCE (including Candelas)."

On March 27, Galan Lithium announced:

Shareholders resoundingly support SPP...The Company received applications from eligible shareholders totalling just over $4 million...

On April 12, Galan Lithium announced:

Galan secures $15m ATM funding facility. Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into an At-the-Market Subscription Deed (ATM) with Acuity Capital. The ATM provides Galan with up to $15,000,000 of standby equity capital until 31 January 2029. Importantly, Galan has full discretion as to whether or not to utilise the ATM, the maximum number of shares to be issued, the minimum issue price of shares and the timing of each subscription (if any)...

On April 22, Galan Lithium announced: "Galan signs pivotal commercial agreement with Catamarca government to commercialise lithium chloride concentrate." Highlights include:

"...Galan’s ability to export lithium chloride concentrate is expected to facilitate access to a larger customer base domestically and internationally, potentially offering enhanced offtake terms and funding/prepayment opportunities.

The agreement includes an increase in the proposed royalty rate to 7% and potential advance payments...

The agreement includes a commitment by Galan, after 4 years, to pursue further downstream processing routes (e.g. lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide or other alternatives), outside the Hombre Muerto salar, with the intent to offer priority to a collaboration with the Catamarca government agency...

The agreement also cements an important prerequisite required for the grant of Phase 2 permits (currently under application), potentially enabling the continuity of development for Phase 2 construction at the completion of Phase 1..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2025 - Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production. Phase 2 to follow and ramp to 21Ktpa LCE.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS]

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Lithium Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 70.3Mt @ 1.27% of Li 2 O at the Colina and Fog’s Block Deposits.

On March 26, Latin Resources Ltd announced: "Colina delivers further high-grade results. High-grade infill results confirm top-tier quality of Salinas Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"...One of the largest intersections encountered at the Salinas Project ever recorded in SADD246 with 32.92m @ 1.62% Li2O from 325.19m (incl. 27.81m @ 1.80% Li2O from 325.19m).

Significant mineralised intercepts returned from a further 29 completed diamond drill holes from the Resource Drilling Program. Highlights include: SADD233: 24.81m @ 1.53% Li2O from 355.19m. SADD234: 20.79m @ 1.49% Li2O from 299.03m...

Fourth updated Colina Mineral Resource Estimate (“Colina MRE”) planned for Q2 2024.

DFS planned for a Q3 2024 release."

On March 27, Latin Resources Ltd. announced: "Annual report for year ending 31 December 2023..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2024 - Colina Mineral Resource Estimate update

Q3 2024 - DFS due for the Salinas Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On April 24, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium successfully commissions first commercial-scale DLE column in North America...The Company recently installed a commercial-scale DLE column at its Demonstration Plant near El Dorado, Arkansas. The column is a Li-ProTM Lithium Selective Sorption (“LSS”) unit, supplied by Koch Technology Solutions, LLC (“KTS”).

Upcoming catalysts include:

2026 - Production targeted to begin at the LANXESS South Plant.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

Lithium Americas owns the North American assets (Thacker Pass, ~5.2% equity in GT1) from the LAC split.

On April 22 Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas closes US$275 million underwritten Public Offering... The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund the advancement of construction and development of the Company’s Thacker Pass lithium project...

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Thacker Pass Phase 1 construction to progress.

2027 - Phase 1 (40,000tpa LCE) lithium clay production from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp to 80,000tpa by ?2029).

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] (OTCPK:GBLRF)

On April 18, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

"Global Lithium continues to make strong progress towards achieving several major milestones in CY24 including delivery of the Manna Lithium Project (Project or Manna) Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

The DFS will incorporate an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), detailed mine schedule, metallurgical and process flowsheet test work results and detailed operating and capital costs, amongst other key work streams."

Exploration

"Complete assay results have been received...

An updated MRE is expected Q2 CY24 and will incorporate the results from the CY23 program for inclusion in the DFS.

Planning for the CY24 exploration program has been finalised with extensional drilling to commence in Q2 CY24. Significant exploration upside remains at Manna with new lithium targets identified which will be tested in the upcoming campaign."

Development and Corporate

"...Optimisation testwork focussing on magnetic separation and mica pre-flotation stages has increased Li2O recoveries from 70% to 75% for spodumene composite ore samples.

Testwork results continue to achieve >5.5% Li2O spodumene concentrate (SC) with ongoing optimisation targeting grade increases.

A total of 66 flotation tests have been completed to date and produced a SC product of 5.6 - 6.5% Li 2O and 0.4 - 0.8% Fe2O 3.

Key approvals including Environmental and Native Title negotiations are well advanced, with the mining lease expected to be granted once the Native Title Mining Agreement is finalised.

Cash position of $29.9m as of 31 March 2024."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2, 2024 - DFS for the Manna Lithium Project (to include an updated MRE).

European Lithium Ltd. [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On April 22, European Lithium announced: "European Lithium to acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML shares." Highlights include:

"...Consideration of $US10 million to be settled through the transfer of 1,234,568 shares held by European Lithium in Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) at a deemed share price of $8.10 USD/share.

Exploration program is targeting lithium prospects in the underexplored lithium province of Leinster, Ireland.

Initial exploration program covering 23 prospecting licenses of ca. 761 km2, demonstrated the presence of 24 intervals of lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatites across nine drill holes with grades up to 2.57 % Li2O at Knockeen.

Leinster Lithium Project, drilling confirmed LCT pegmatite dike swarm within East Carlow Deformation Zone, surface assays and trench samples confirmed the range up to 3.75 % Li2O.

European Lithium continues to build a quality exploration projects portfolio in prospective lithium provinces."

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On March 25, Savannah Resources announced: "Savannah wins Overseas Direct Investment Award."

On April 15, Savannah Resources announced: "Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023."

2024 Year to date Summary

Barroso Lithium Project, Portugal

Technical

"Over 5,500m of drilling has been completed to date in the current programme with other work for the DFS and RECAPE phase of the environmental licencing process progressing in parallel.

Savannah expects to complete the DFS by the end of the year which will allow the completion of the RECAPE shortly afterwards..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - DFS due to complete at the Barroso Lithium Project.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSX:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. Corvette has a Maiden resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O.

On April 7, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot announces final 2023 drill hole results for the CV13 and CV9 pegmatites, Corvette, Quebec, Canada." Highlights include:

CV13 Pegmatite

"Best drill hole of 2023 program at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. 28.7 m at 1.49% Li 2 O... Represents area of significant pegmatite stacking.

Continued strong assays from western arm at CV13. 20.2 m at 1.16% Li 2 O, including 15.4 m at 1.49% Li 2 O (CV23-324).

Through 2023, the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite has been traced by drilling over an approximate 2.3 km strike length and remains open along strike at both ends and to depth...

An updated mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Corvette Project, including both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites, is planned for Q3 2024. The MRE update will focus on an increase in confidence from the inferred to indicated categories for CV5, as well as a maiden estimate for CV13."

CV9 Pegmatite

"Wide intervals of variably mineralized spodumene-bearing pegmatite intersected in maiden drill program at the CV9 Spodumene Pegmatite. 99.9 m at 0.39% Li 2 O, including 30.6 m at 0.80% Li 2 O (CV23-345). 15.7 m at 0.76% Li 2 O, including 10.8 m at 1.00% Li 2 O (CV23-267). 17.9 m at 0.69% Li 2 O, including 8.6 m at 1.03% Li 2 O (CV23-310). 7.7 m at 1.35% Li 2 O (CV23-333).

The CV9 Pegmatite remains open along strike and at depth, with true widths of <5 m to 80+ m interpreted through drilling, which suggests strong tonnage potential...

At the Corvette Property in 2024, through April 4, approximately 57,000 m of drilling have been completed – 47,000 m at CV5 and 10,000 m at CV13 – with eleven (11) drill rigs active at site. The 2024 winter drill program is expected to wrap up by the end of April with drilling at the Property scheduled to resume in early June."

On April 17, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot achieves key permitting milestone for Corvette with receipt of guidelines from the Ministry." Highlights include:

"Patriot has received the Guidelines from the MELCCFP, advancing the approvals process for the Project, as expected the guidelines from COMEV were clear and consistent with other proposed mining projects of this scale and nature in Eeyou Istchee.

Patriot will be in a position to provide a more fulsome update to the market with next steps for anticipated submission of the ESIA in the coming weeks.

The Company anticipates submission of the complete ESIA to MELCCFP in late CY25."

On April 21, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Final 2023 drill hole results for CV5 at Corvette including 133.9 m at 1.21% Li2O and extending strike to 4.6 km...

Upcoming catalysts:

Q3, 2024 - Updated Resource estimate for CV5 and CV13 at the Corvette Project.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (Spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide). JV with Mitsubishi Corporation to advance the Project signed in 2024.

On April 22, Northern Ontario Business reported:

Pre-election budget goodie to fund Berens River bridge and road. Infrastructure project would bring permanent road to Indigenous communities and connect lithium deposits to markets...A line item in last week’s federal budget — as part a raft of $9 billion in new spending for Indigenous people and communities over five years — makes mention of funding for the Berens bridge and all-season road...The money is expected to roll out over the next four years.

Azure Minerals Limited [ASX:AZS] (OTCPK:AZRMF) - Takeover offer by SQM

On April 5, Azure Minerals Limited announced:

Update on scheme timetable...As foreshadowed in the 3 April 2024 announcement, Azure has approached the Supreme Court of Western Australia ("Court") to defer the Second Court Date that was scheduled for 10 April 2024 to a future date. The Court has now listed the Second Court Date for 4pm (AWT) on Wednesday, 1 May 2024...

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

On April 22, Delta Lithium announced: "March quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Binding Farm-In Joint Venture Agreements executed with Voltaic Strategic Resources (ASX: VSR) and Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) to Earn-In ownership of tenement packages across the Yinnetharra region. As a result of the transactions Delta’s footprint in the emerging Gascoyne lithium province has increased by more than 30% to 1,769km2.

Continued exploration success at Yinnetharra and Mt Ida with high-grade intercepts further building Delta’s confidence in the Company’s geological models.

Drilling results from the Yinnetharra Project demonstrated quality lithium intercepts from surface including: 30m @ 1.9% Li 2O from 199m in YRRD0362 at M36. 30m @ 1.43% Li 2O from 183m in YRRD0361 at M36. 24.2m @ 1.4% Li 2O from 177m in YDRD038 at M1...

Heritage Survey Completed at the Jameson Prospect with drilling underway."

On April 22, Delta Lithium announced: "Company update and strong start to Jameson drilling." Highlights include:

"The Yinnetharra Lithium Project is an early-stage exploration project that covers a large 1,769km2 area (including Farm-In’s) within the Gascoyne Lithium Province of Western Australia. At Malinda a Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) of 25.7Mt @ 1% Li 2O was reported in December 2023. The Malinda MRE is located within a 1.6km section of the 80km strike length of Delta’s prospective stratigraphy at the broader Yinnetharra Lithium Project, including the Jameson Prospect.

Drilling at Jameson commenced in late March, with the first results returned from the laboratory: 71m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 27m in JREX002...

New drilling results from Malinda in this round of results include: 94m @ 0.94% Li 2O from 152m in YRRD471 at M1...17m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 155m in YRRD385 at M47. 22m @ 1.4% Li 2O from 135m in YRRD470 at M1. 19m @ 1% Li 2O from 93m in YRRD401 at M36..."

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On April 3, Winsome Resources announced: "Exclusive option to acquire Renard Project." Highlights include:

"Exclusive Option Agreement (Option) signed to acquire the assets comprising the Renard Mine and associated infrastructure (Renard) or all the issued capital in Stornoway (the 100% owner of Renard), subject to Québec Court approval. Renard is located circa. 60 kilometres south (in a straight line) of Winsome’s 59 million tonne Lithium Mineral Resource1 at Adina (Adina).

Renard processed first ore in 2016 and operated as a diamond operation until Q4 2023. The Renard process plant has a design capacity of 2.2Mtpa and Winsome believes is potentially capable of being repurposed to treat lithium bearing material.

Renard’s process plant consists of dense media separation, upfront jaw, cone, high-pressure grinding rolls and ore sorting circuits necessary for spodumene concentrate production.

Renard has a range of mineral processing and operating permits that may advance Winsome’s pathway to lithium production at a previously operating, brownfields site in Quebec and facilitate growth in the Canadian EV battery supply chain.

Recent site visits to Renard by the Winsome management and technical teams confirmed the quality of the site-associated infrastructure, which includes an operating airport, power station, maintenance workshop and warehouse, water treatment plant, tailings storage, camp and office buildings and an all-season access road connecting the site to the provincial road network, the national railway system to the EV battery supply chain hub in Bécancour and major ports on the St Lawrence seaway.

Potential acquisition of Renard, in which over C$900 million of capital has been invested, has the ability to materially reduce upfront capital expenditure, project risk and footprint at Adina...

On April 8, Winsome Resources announced: "Court approves option to acquire Renard Project..."

On April 11, Winsome Resources announced:

Exploration drilling discovers 61.5m at 1.62% Li2O in new high grade zone 200m SW of Adina...Update to Adina Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O on track for completion in Q2 2024.

On April 23, Winsome Resources announced: "Quarterly report period ending 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

Development & Exploration

"Completed over 22,000 meters of drilling in the March quarter.

Exploration drilling has discovered a new zone of mineralisation at Adina south west with an outstanding intersection of 61.5m at 1.62% Li2O.

Resource delineation drilling continues to confirm the nature of mineralisation at Adina Main, with several thick, high grade shallow intersections received during the Quarter.

Strike length of mineralisation defined by systematic drilling increased to 2,110m..."

Corporate

"...Partnered with Eskan Company to apply for funding through the C$1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, supporting road development and environmental studies.

Winsome remains well funded to undertake current drilling plans and study work in 2024."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2, 2024 - Updated Resource at Adina

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF)

On April 4, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic announces maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and initiation of PEA at its Salinas Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil; increases Regional Mineral Resources by 45%...to 47.8Mt...~65% of the MRE is considered open pit. PEA for Salinas initiated; completion expected in H2 2024.

"Bandeira Operational Update: Feasibility Study to be released in May 2024. Construction permits remain on track to be granted in early Q3 2024."



On April 12, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic announces 26% increase in Global Mineral Resources with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its Bandeira Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil." Highlights include:

"Global Mineral Resources increase 26% to 60.1Mt: M&I: 32.51Mt grading 1.31% Li 2 O. Inferred: 27.57Mt grading 1.24% Li 2 O.

Updated Bandeira Mineral Resources of 41.9 Mt grading 1.35% Li 2 O: M&I: 23.68Mt grading 1.34% Li 2 O. Inferred 18.25Mt grading 1.37% Li 2 O."

O:

On April 23, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic expands newly discovered zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m.

Wildcat Resources [ASX:WC8]

On April 10, Wildcat Resources announced: "New discovery at Tabba Tabba Luke pegmatite returns 41m @ 1.0% Li2O." Highlights include:

"...Meanwhile diamond drilling at Leia continues to return impressive new results including: 68.0m @ 1.4% Li2O from 337m (TADD015) (est. true width)...90.2m @ 0.7% Li2O from 208.4m (TARC232D) (est. true width)... and 19.3m @ 1.7% Li2O from 361.7m.

Nearly 74,000m drilled at Tabba Tabba to date (~29km DD, ~45km RC) and assay results are currently pending for 27 DD holes and 30 RC holes for a total of 4,669 samples.

Wildcat remains well funded with $94.1 million as at 31 December 2023, enabling completion of drilling and initial studies at Tabba Tabba."

On April 16, Wildcat Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report - March 2024...Cash at bank of $90.1 M at 31 March 2024."

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

On March 27, European Metals Holdings announced:

Cinovec Project update...Geomet, 49% owned by European Metals and the owner of 100% of the Cinovec Lithium Project in the Czech Republic ("Cinovec" or the "Project"), is in the process of completing the Project Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS")...expected to be completed in Q1 2024...

On April 4, European Metals Holdings announced:

Redomiciliation update...The Company is pleased to announce that it expects the redomiciliation to be completed on schedule and for the Company to become an Australian registered company on 1 May 2024. Pursuant to the AIM listing rules the Depositary Instruments (DI’S) currently traded on AIM will be readmitted to trading on the same date...

On April 11, European Metals Holdings announced: "Successful production of lithium hydroxide." Highlights include:

"The pilot programme has confirmed the viability of the Lithium Chemical Plant (“LCP”) process flowsheet for the industrial-scale production of either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.

Crude lithium carbonate from the pilot programme has been converted into exceptionally clean battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate at laboratory scale.

The pilot programme processed ore is fully-representative in all respects of the run-of-mine for the first seven years of mining planned at Cinovec, including average grade and expected rock-type mix from the bulk mining."

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada.

On April 19, Century Lithium Corp. announced:

Century Lithium provides update on the feasibility study...anticipates its announcement imminently.

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

On April 23, Lake Resources NL announced:

Results of Share Purchase Plan...Funds raised from the Placement and SPP, totalling approximately A$16.5 million, extend Lake’s financial runway as it pursues a robust strategic partner process for its flagship Kachi project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ Minerals owns 75% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC. The Project ownership is currently in dispute.

On April 2, AVZ Minerals announced:

Extension of exclusive due diligence period for US$20 million facility with Locke Capital. AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: AVZ, OTC: AZZVF) (AVZ or Company) refers to its announcement on 17 November 2023 outlining the Binding Term Sheet (Term Sheet) agreed between AVZ and Locke Capital I, LLC and its investment manager, Locke Capital Limited (Locke) to provide a pathway for the execution of a formal agreement for a general working capital and litigation funding facility of up to US$20,000,000...

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI)

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No news for the month.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On April 2, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: "E3 Lithium receives final Alberta Innovates payment, successfully completing its $1.8m grant."

On April 10, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: "E3 Lithium’s collaborations with two Universities receive federal NSERC funding."

Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On April 16, Nevada Lithium Corp. announced:

Nevada Lithium provides positive update on Hydraulic Borehole Mining method and commences updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada...Economics to be incorporated in updated PEA to be released summer 2024.

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)

On April 2, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Lithium South Development anticipates high-yield potential in PW23-AS-02 Pumping Well..."

On April 8, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:

Lithium South developing high-value alternatives in lithium production...is pleased to announce the successful completion of a series of advanced test work aimed at exploring alternative lithium production methods to potentially enhance the value of its Hombre Muerto North project (“HMN Lithium Project”) in Argentina. Approximately 20,000 liters of representative brine samples from the Tramo well underwent evaporation and liming test work at the Hombre Muerto North site...While the primary plan remains to produce Li 2 CO 3 technical grade with a 70% efficiency, using the industry proven evaporation technique, these test results demonstrate Lithium South’s capability to adapt and potentially shift towards higher value products.

On April 18, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Lithium South expands production Well Drill Program..."

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

On March 27, Avalon Advanced Materials announced:

Avalon closes $2,750,000 first drawdown of $15,000,000 convertible security funding agreement...

On April 16, Avalon Advanced Materials announced:

Avalon Advanced Materials announces commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for Avalon’s Thunder Bay Lithium Conversion Facility...

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

No lithium related news for the month.

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

On March 26, Green Technology Metals announced: "Increased exploration target and drill results highlight further upside at Root." Highlights include:

"...Final assay results from the exploration drilling program at Root Bay East have been received, revealing a further significant mineralised drill intercept along strike to the east: RBE-23-030: 11.6m @ 1.18% Li2 O from 120.9m Along with previous announced Root Bay East results. RBE-23-007: 23.3m @ 1.16% Li2O from 197.0m...

Planning for a further 10,000 metres of diamond drilling is now underway and set to resume in the coming months. Drilling will test the Root Bay East system, as well as the Root Bay ‘Deeps’ extensions and add to the Company’s global Resource base of 24.9Mt @1.13% Li2O."

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQX:LILIF)

On April 24, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced:

Argentina Lithium announces positive lithium values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project...Brine samples collected over a 165 metre interval of RW-DDH-012 ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium...

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

No news for the month.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On April 24, Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Cash balance of A$14 million, investments, receivables and inventories of A$17.3 million and no debt."

Operations

"Lithium-ion Battery Recycling (50% NMT via Primobius GmbH, an incorporated JV with SMS group GmbH).

Final purchase order (€18.8M) received from Mercedes-Benz for the refinery “Hub” section of the 2,500tpa integrated recycling plant being built by Primobius in Kuppenheim, Germany.

Mercedes-Benz plant designed to industrially validate our technology and enable Primobius to offer its first commercial scale (~20,000tpa) plant supply agreement to a subsidiary of Stelco Inc by 30 June 2025 under existing technology licensing agreement.

Primobius advanced discussions for plant supply and licensing with participants across the entire EV battery supply chain, fourth national phase patent granted, remaining thirteen being prosecuted to grant."

Pre-Commercial Technologies

Lithium Chemicals (70% NMT, 30% Mineral Resources Ltd via Reed Advanced Materials Pty Ltd (“RAM”))

"RAM finalising preparations for commencing final stages of pilot plant test work program following cessation of discussions with Lifthium Energy SA in relation to co-funding commercialisation.

RAM advanced evaluation of potential brine feedstocks from lithium producers and developers as part of its technology licensing business model."

Upstream Mineral Projects

Spargos Lithium and Nickel Project (100% NMT)

"Review concludes low potential for discovery of lithium bearing pegmatites. Preparation for asset divestment."

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On March 28, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One reports Q4 2023 results and provides progress update...Cash and cash equivalent position of $31.9 million at year end.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQX:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF) (OTCPK:CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB0] (OTCQB:CHELF), Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. [TSXV:CLM], Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Dixie Gold [TSXV:DG], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM] (OTCPK:AOUMF), Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS)(OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], James Bay Minerals Ltd [ASX:JBY], Jindalee Lithium Limited [ASX:JLL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Kali Metals [ASX:KM1], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [TSXV:LIFT] [FSE:WS0](OTCQX:LIFFF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO] (OTCQB:QUEXF) (QTWO), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Stelar Metals [ASX:SLB], Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (OTCQB:SPODF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCPK:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCPK:TELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

April lithium prices were generally flat.

Highlights for the month were:

POSCO-Pilbara JV delivers 1st order of lithium hydroxide.

Atlas Lithium secures US$30 million Strategic Investment and Offtake Agreement from Mitsui.

Rio Tinto expects first production from their 3ktpa lithium carbonate starter plant by the end of 2024 at their Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina.

ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Project moves toward construction, targets commencing operations in 2027.

Critical Elements Lithium confirms major discovery at Rose West with multiple wide lithium-rich intercepts, including 40.4m @1.31% Li 2 O.

O. Vulcan Energy Resources - First lithium chloride produced from optimization plant.

Galan Lithium increases total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L lithium.

Standard Lithium successfully commissioned first commercial-scale DLE column in North America.

Lithium Americas closes US$275 million underwritten Public Offering.

European Lithium to acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML shares.

Patriot Battery Metals drills 99.9 m at 0.39% Li 2 O at CV9 at the Corvette Project. At CV5, drills 133.9 m at 1.21% Li2O and extends strike to 4.6 km.

O at CV9 at the Corvette Project. At CV5, drills 133.9 m at 1.21% Li2O and extends strike to 4.6 km. Frontier Lithium - Pre-election budget goodie to fund Berens River bridge and road over the next four years.

Delta Lithium drills 30m @ 1.9% Li 2O from 199m, 71m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 27m, at the Yinnetharra Lithium Project. Drills 94m @ 0.94% Li 2O from 152m at Malinda.

Winsome Resources signs Exclusive Option Agreement to acquire the assets comprising the Renard Mine and infrastructure or all the issued capital in Stornoway. The Renard process plant has a design capacity of 2.2Mtpa. Drills 61.5m at 1.62% Li2O in new high grade zone 200m SW of Adina.

Lithium Ionic Corp. Global Mineral Resources increased 26% to 60.1Mt. Updated Bandeira Mineral Resources of 41.9 Mt grading 1.35% Li 2 O.

O. Wildcat Resources new discovery at Tabba Tabba Luke pegmatite returns 41m @ 1.0% Li2O and 68.0m @ 1.4% Li2O from 337m.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.