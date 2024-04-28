Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valley National Bank: Q1 Results Should Calm Fears

Apr. 28, 2024 3:35 AM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • Valley Bank shares have underperformed due to fears about commercial real estate and a mixed first quarter report.
  • Despite concerns, the company's deposits remained stable and it did not have to significantly increase rates to retain them.
  • Valley Bank is pulling back on lending and focusing on strengthening its balance sheet by building reserves and increasing its tier one common equity ratio.

Midtown Manhattan skyline, New York city, USA

Matteo Colombo

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been a significant underperformer, losing 14% over the past year on commercial real estate fears (CRE). The company then reported a mixed first quarter, adding to fears. Back in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.71K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News