ImageGeneration/iStock via Getty Images

After a sharp rise in price per share, First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) collapsed following the release of its Q1 2024 report. Yet, estimates were beaten:

GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.05.

Revenue of $29.08M beats by $6.85M.

As far as I am concerned, I think this was just profit taking after a strong rally. The quarterly was positive overall, and it was a continuation of the progress shown in Q4 2023.

In my last article on INBK I talked about “light at the end of the tunnel.” After this quarter, I would say that the dark period is behind us, barring unforeseen events.

Loan portfolio and equity

First Internet Q1 2024

The loan portfolio reached $3.91 billion, up 1.80% from the previous quarter. Surprisingly, deposits grew faster than loans, which allowed the Loan to Deposit ratio to drop from 94.4% to 91.50%. This is positive news, as it will imply more liquidity available to the bank to meet its demand for loans.

Having a Loan to Deposit ratio that is not too high is crucial at this stage, as it is possible to earn interest well above the average of recent years. In fact, yields for funded new loan origination were 8.84% in Q1 2024, in line with those of Q4 2023 and 108 basis points higher than in Q1 2023. Probably in Q2 this yield will be even higher since the market is discounting fewer and fewer rate cuts in 2024.

Total loans are expected to grow between 5% and 10% in 2024.

In any case, the bank should not let its guard down and lend even to unworthy debtors because any deteriorated loans will only make the situation worse. Construction and CRE Investor loans have seen the most growth this quarter, but at the same time they have a considerable degree of risk. We all know the current difficulties of commercial real estate, and overexposing may not be a wise move.

First Internet Q1 2024

For the second quarter in a row, NPLs increased but still remain at very low levels. This uptick was due to distressed small businesses and pre-existing residential mortgages. This is a situation to monitor in the coming quarters.

Let's turn now to Tangible Book Value, and how it has varied from the previous quarter.

First Internet Q1 2024

TBV per share currently stands at $41.83, up from previous years, albeit slightly. At first glance, this may seem like an unexciting result; in reality, it is significant because many other peers are not in this situation. This is not the case for INBK, but many banks bought a large amount of fixed-rate bonds in 2020-2021, i.e., when rates were close to 0%, and this resulted in huge unrealized losses from 2022 onward. The latter, when experienced on AFS securities, negatively impacts the TBV per share, and consequently the price per share.

INBK's management did not avoid them entirely, but at least it avoided overexposure such that it would lead to an equity collapse.

First Internet Q1 2024

In this table, we can see with the blue line the capital ratios adjusted for all unrealized losses (thus including HTM securities). Even if they materialized, INBK would still be well capitalized.

Deposits and net interest margin

First Internet Q1 2024

Total deposits reached $4.30 billion, up 5.10% from the previous quarter. As anticipated, the growth was surprisingly high and gave the bank a breath of fresh air. However, perhaps the most positive aspect is that the cost of deposits has almost settled down. From 4.14% in the previous quarter, it rose to 4.25%.

First Internet Q1 2024

Compared to peers, this is a very high cost, but at least it is unlikely to go much higher. The repricing gap between the cost of new CDs and the cost of maturing CDs is narrowing, plus the bank is paying off its more onerous liabilities with additional liquidity:

Looking forward, we have $360 million of CDs maturing in the second quarter of 2024 with an average cost of 4.76% and $383 million maturing in the third quarter with an average cost of 4.96%. So, as we noted last quarter, the repricing gap between the cost of new CDs and the cost of maturing CDs is narrowing, which will continue to contribute to slowing the pace of increases in deposit costs. Additionally, we continue to reduce higher cost deposits when we can and used on balance sheet liquidity to pay down some callable brokered CDs, as well as a maturing federal home loan bank advance. Ken Lovik, CFO.

First Internet Q1 2024

As shown in this image, for the second quarter in a row the cost of interest-bearing deposits rose less than the yield on loans, a signal that the bottom of the net interest margin has been reached in Q3 2023. With loans expected to grow and the cost of deposits nearly stalled, management expects this gap to widen in the coming quarters.

First Internet Q1 2024

The ascent of both net interest income and net interest margin continues, although the latter is still quite low compared to that of peers.

BankRegData

Banks with assets between $1 - $4.90 billion, averaged a net interest margin of 3.29%, much higher than INBK's 1.75%.

Be that as it may, we are currently in a recovery phase and management seems to be confident in operating in the current macroeconomic environment. They were able to predict the bottom of the net interest margin in Q3 2023, and today they predict that it could reach 2% by year-end. Of course, should the Fed surprise everyone and cut interest rates, the guidance would most likely be revised upward. Maturing certificates of deposit would be refinanced at lower rates, and demand for credit could pick up again.

Conclusion

INBK is a very small bank that has been through a difficult time due to both the Fed Funds Rate hike and the regional bank crisis in early 2023. After several quarters in which profitability was down, in the last two the trend seems to have reversed and management believes in a full recovery by the end of 2024.

The reason why I do not consider INKB a buy is because by now the P/B is in line with the average of the last 5 years, so the opportunity is probably gone.

Finally, one last aspect I would like to mention is related to buybacks. Earlier, we saw how the TBV per share has steadily increased, which is surprising given that INBK has bought back a huge amount of its own shares in recent years.

First Internet Q1 2024

From 2018 to the present, outstanding shares have been reduced by 15%. Since the dividend yield is low, it is evident that management prefers to remunerate shareholders in the form of buybacks, which is a rather unusual choice for a bank.