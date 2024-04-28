Olemedia

Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) have seen a strong public offering in market conditions which were quite difficult. After pricing took place above the preliminary offering range, shares have seen decent opening day gains.

Investors are attracted to the prospects for the cybersecurity (recovery) play, which I can understand if we look at the prospects of the business and current growth in annual recurring revenues. That said, multiples have expanded quite a bit, which in combination with substantial losses makes me cautious here, as I see no reason to get involved here.

Securing The World's Data

Rubrik offers a security cloud platform in order to secure the world's data, badly needed given rapid growth in data, artificial intelligence, regulations and cyberattacks.

Realizing that cyberattacks are inevitable in today's world, Rubrik has created the Zero Trust Data Security to deliver cyber resilience, so organizations can secure data in the cloud and recover from a cyberattack. The Rubrik Security Cloud, also referred to as RSC, is a cloud-native SaaS platform which detects, analyzes, and remediates data security risks.

In essence, these solutions are not entirely focused on the prevention of a cyberattack but give customers resilience and tools to quickly bounce back after a cyberattack. These solutions are used by some 6,000+ customers at this point in time, of which nearly 100 with an annual recurring revenue of a million plus, with high net promotor scores underlining the strength of the solution.

The increase in this market is huge as businesses en masse increase their operational activities online, with the value of data and the cost of breaches increasing over time. Moreover, trends like artificial intelligence actually increase the addressable market, but might increase the likelihood (of success) of cyberattacks as well, creating a paradox in security.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Underwriters and the company aimed to sell 23 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $28 and $31 per share, with solid demand resulting in pricing being set above the range; in fact, at $32 per share. This means that gross proceeds from the offering are pegged at $736 million, excluding the overallotment option.

There are some 175.4 million shares outstanding following the offering, granting the company an equity valuation of $5.6 billion. However, quite some restricted stock units are outstanding, pushing up the total share base to nearly 208 million shares, for a valuation to just over $6.6 billion. This valuation includes a near $600 million net cash position, implying that operating assets are valued around $6.0 billion.

This valuation is applied to a business which generated $600 million in sales in the year which ended in January in 2023. If we look at the hard numbers, reported sales rose by less than 5% to $628 million in the year which ended in January 2024. These reported numbers vastly understate the pace of growth, as the company saw huge declines in maintenance and other revenues, driven by deliberate alterations in the business model.

Of course, key in this business is the subscription revenues, with those revenues up nearly 40% to $538 million. That, however, understates the real momentum, with annual recurring revenues reported at $784 million as of the end of 2023, up 47% on the year before.

Note that the business posted substantial losses, with GAAP operating losses increasing from $262 million in the calendar year 2022 to $307 million last year. Moreover, if we look at the quarterly cadence, promising trends are clearly visible. For the quarter ending in January 2024, the company grew reported sales by around 29% to $175 million. Fourth quarter operating losses came in at $83 million, up modestly from the same period in the same quarter in the year before.

At this rate, a nearly $800 million ARR rate values operating assets around 7.5 times sales, all while growth is very solid near 50%. On the other hand, there are still substantial losses that have to be addressed, with relative operating leverage being a bit too slow for my taste, as the transition to a full subscription-based business model has been a long way completed.

As shares rose to $37.50 per share on the first day of trading, the operating valuation has risen to $7.2 billion, close to 10 times annual sales. This multiple, while growth is solid, feels a bit rich given the extent of the losses.

Concluding Thoughts

The risk factors in this public offering and investment case are clear and plentiful. Key risks relate to the valuation and the pace of growth, as well as the losses incurred by the business. Moreover, there are competitive risks as well, with competitors jumping into this market as well. Other risks relate to the competitiveness and functionality of the software solutions versus other security providers.

Smaller (dependency) risks relate to the reliance on third-party cloud providers such as Azure and AWS, among others. Another risk is the reliance on indirect channel platform, mostly used to cater towards smaller clients. A dual class voting structure is a bit concerning as well from a governance point of view.

On top of the ample growth opportunities, some investors might find comfort in the fact that Microsoft (MSFT) has invested in the business in the past as well, as a pro for the investment case. Good news is needed as quite frankly, the losses are quite high in relation to the revenue base, making me cautious, certainly after the shares have done quite well in a tougher market.