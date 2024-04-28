Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GameStop: Approaching An Optimistic Fair Value But Not There Yet

Apr. 28, 2024 4:06 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
37 Followers

Summary

  • I would steer clear of the GameStop stock – in every sense – both long and short.
  • The fact that I have to mention this is a consequence for all serious market participants and potentially shows the damage to market transparency and efficiency to this day.
  • GameStop does have some value, but it still lies well below its current share price. "Healthy shrinkage" leads back to profitability.
  • Current valuation implies reduced contraction whilst significantly expanding margins.
  • I have already covered other representatives of the gaming industry, including Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive.

Markets Open Ahead Of Fed Chairman Powell"s Afternoon Remarks On Interest Rates

Michael M. Santiago

A Three-Year Long Ride Down Towards Fair Value

At about 15 USD a share two months ago, my attention was drawn back to GameStop (NYSE:GME) three years after its dramatic showdown between retail traders and hedge

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
37 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News