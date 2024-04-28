FVAL: Attractive Valuation Despite A Heavy Weight In Technology

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
FVAL strategy
Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) started investing operations on 09/12/2016 and tracks the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor Index. It has 131 holdings, a total expense ratio of 0.15% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.73%. Distributions are paid quarterly.
According to Fidelity, the underlying index “is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that have attractive valuations”. It is based on a score combining four factors in equal weight:
- Free Cash Flow Yield
- EBITDA to Enterprise Value
- Tangible Book Value to Price
- Forward Estimated 12-month Earnings to Price
For the banking industry, only the last two factors are taken into account. Additionally, sector-specific rules are applied in the selection process. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 43%.
FVAL portfolio
FVAL invests exclusively in U.S. companies and mostly in the large and mega cap segments (72% of asset value per Fidelity classification). Therefore, this article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Index, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). FVAL and SPY are very similar regarding the sector breakdown, as reported below, with information technology in first position (27.8% and 29.1% of assets, respectively).
The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with valuation ratios, represent 32% of asset value. The 5 heaviest constituents appear more frequently in the top rows of growth funds than in value funds. The weight of each of the top two names, Apple and Microsoft, is over 6%. Risks related to other individual companies are low to moderate.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight (%)
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales TTM
|
P/Book
|
P/Net Free Cash Flow
|
Yield %
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
7.39
|
36.09
|
34.08
|
13.09
|
12.51
|
63.80
|
0.75
|
Apple Inc.
|
6.05
|
26.43
|
25.94
|
6.86
|
35.71
|
28.83
|
0.57
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
3.86
|
60.10
|
41.44
|
3.21
|
9.13
|
57.19
|
0
|
Alphabet Inc.
|
3.67
|
26.87
|
22.24
|
6.40
|
6.94
|
28.29
|
0
|
Meta Platforms, Inc.
|
2.57
|
25.35
|
21.94
|
8.12
|
7.75
|
24.01
|
0.45
|
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|
2.07
|
9.15
|
22.13
|
2.40
|
1.56
|
29.42
|
0
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
1.73
|
11.68
|
11.93
|
2.23
|
1.84
|
6.45
|
2.38
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
1.58
|
30.17
|
17.81
|
1.20
|
5.13
|
127.80
|
1.52
|
Salesforce, Inc.
|
1.57
|
64.95
|
27.88
|
7.70
|
4.50
|
28.27
|
0.59
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
1.49
|
23.23
|
23.94
|
6.25
|
9.48
|
24.72
|
0.81
Ratios: Portfolio123
FVAL fundamentals
In accordance with the strategy description, FVAL is cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Surprisingly, growth rates are quite close to the benchmark: earnings growth is a bit lower, cash flow growth a bit higher, and sales growth is almost on par. Usually, value funds have materially inferior growth rates (there are some exceptions, though).
|
FVAL
|
SPY
|
Price/Earnings TTM
|
17.63
|
25.56
|
Price/Book
|
2.79
|
4.49
|
Price/Sales
|
1.42
|
2.94
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
10.86
|
17.51
|
Earnings growth
|
18.60%
|
21.52%
|
Sales growth
|
9.08%
|
8.78%
|
Cash flow growth
|
10.61%
|
8.79%
Source: Fidelity
Performance
Since 10/1/2016, FVAL has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 15% in total return (92 bps in annualized return). Moreover, maximum drawdown and volatility (measured as the standard deviation of monthly returns) point to a slightly higher risk.
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
FVAL
|
149.60%
|
12.86%
|
-37.26%
|
0.71
|
17.65%
|
SPY
|
165.39%
|
13.78%
|
-33.72%
|
0.81
|
16.46%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
FVAL has been lagging a bit over the last 12 months too:
FVAL vs. competitors
The next table compares characteristics of FVAL and five other large cap value ETFs:
- Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV)
- iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FTA)
- iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV)
- Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)
|
FVAL
|
VTV
|
VLUE
|
FTA
|
ILCV
|
PWV
|
Inception
|
9/12/2016
|
1/26/2004
|
4/16/2013
|
5/8/2007
|
6/28/2004
|
3/3/2005
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.15%
|
0.04%
|
0.15%
|
0.60%
|
0.04%
|
0.55%
|
AUM
|
$769.06M
|
$170.60B
|
$6.92B
|
$1.18B
|
$902.97M
|
$885.73M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$3.77M
|
$380.77M
|
$37.43M
|
$3.95M
|
$2.10M
|
$2.30M
|
Holdings
|
131
|
343
|
155
|
189
|
459
|
53
|
Top 10
|
32.00%
|
22.82%
|
33.47%
|
9.68%
|
20.01%
|
34.03%
|
Turnover
|
43.00%
|
10.00%
|
23.00%
|
80.00%
|
27.00%
|
104.00%
|
Yield TTM
|
1.60%
|
2.44%
|
2.53%
|
2.07%
|
2.14%
|
1.95%
|
Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR
|
7.16%
|
6.59%
|
4.38%
|
8.45%
|
2.01%
|
4.42%
Data: Seeking Alpha
FVAL is the smallest fund on this list in assets under management. It has the lowest dividend yield, but the second-highest 5-year dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 9/19/2016 to match all inception dates. FVAL is the best performer by a significant margin.
However, it is in second position over the last 12 months, shortly behind PWV:
The differentiated ranking system may explain why FVAL has outperformed in the longer time frame. Value indexes usually classify all stocks on the same criteria. They consider valuation ratios are comparable across sectors and industries. Obviously, they are not: my S&P 500 monthly dashboard shows how valuation and quality metrics may vary across sectors. A consequence is to privilege sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. FVAL calculates the value score in a different way for banks. This is not a solution across all industries, but the problem is addressed in the most problematic one.
Another weakness of value ETFs comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk to the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales, or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual. Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.86%
|
-73.88%
|
0.47
|
23.25%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/E
|
10.63%
|
-63.06%
|
0.55
|
19.88%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/S
|
11.60%
|
-68.78%
|
0.54
|
22.70%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.65%
|
-64.24%
|
0.62
|
20.63%
|
Equal Weight Index (RSP)
|
9.16%
|
-59.92%
|
0.5
|
17.55%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
FVAL uses an inverse P/B ratio (Tangible Book Value to Price), but for only 25% of the value score. It also uses efficient metrics that are ignored by most value indexes: free cash flow yield (inverse of P/FCF), forward P/E, and EBITDA/EV (a more sophisticated ratio than P/E).
Takeaway
Fidelity Value Factor ETF selects stocks based on four valuation ratios, with a focus on large companies. It is very close to the S&P 500 regarding the sector breakdown. Valuation ratios are much more attractive than the benchmark, and fundamental growth rates are close to it, which is quite rare among value funds. The strategy is more sophisticated than other value indexes. In particular, banks have a specific score, explaining the lower weight of financials compared to most value funds. FVAL's specific concept of value has resulted in beating its close competitors since its inception.
Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now.