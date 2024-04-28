FVAL: Attractive Valuation Despite A Heavy Weight In Technology

deepblue4you

FVAL strategy

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) started investing operations on 09/12/2016 and tracks the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor Index. It has 131 holdings, a total expense ratio of 0.15% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.73%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

According to Fidelity, the underlying index “is designed to reflect the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that have attractive valuations”. It is based on a score combining four factors in equal weight:

Free Cash Flow Yield

EBITDA to Enterprise Value

Tangible Book Value to Price

Forward Estimated 12-month Earnings to Price

For the banking industry, only the last two factors are taken into account. Additionally, sector-specific rules are applied in the selection process. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 43%.

FVAL portfolio

FVAL invests exclusively in U.S. companies and mostly in the large and mega cap segments (72% of asset value per Fidelity classification). Therefore, this article will use as a benchmark the S&P 500 Index, represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). FVAL and SPY are very similar regarding the sector breakdown, as reported below, with information technology in first position (27.8% and 29.1% of assets, respectively).

FVAL sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: Fidelity, SSGA)

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with valuation ratios, represent 32% of asset value. The 5 heaviest constituents appear more frequently in the top rows of growth funds than in value funds. The weight of each of the top two names, Apple and Microsoft, is over 6%. Risks related to other individual companies are low to moderate.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free Cash Flow Yield % MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7.39 36.09 34.08 13.09 12.51 63.80 0.75 AAPL Apple Inc. 6.05 26.43 25.94 6.86 35.71 28.83 0.57 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 3.86 60.10 41.44 3.21 9.13 57.19 0 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 3.67 26.87 22.24 6.40 6.94 28.29 0 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 2.57 25.35 21.94 8.12 7.75 24.01 0.45 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 2.07 9.15 22.13 2.40 1.56 29.42 0 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.73 11.68 11.93 2.23 1.84 6.45 2.38 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 1.58 30.17 17.81 1.20 5.13 127.80 1.52 CRM Salesforce, Inc. 1.57 64.95 27.88 7.70 4.50 28.27 0.59 AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. 1.49 23.23 23.94 6.25 9.48 24.72 0.81 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123

FVAL fundamentals

In accordance with the strategy description, FVAL is cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Surprisingly, growth rates are quite close to the benchmark: earnings growth is a bit lower, cash flow growth a bit higher, and sales growth is almost on par. Usually, value funds have materially inferior growth rates (there are some exceptions, though).

FVAL SPY Price/Earnings TTM 17.63 25.56 Price/Book 2.79 4.49 Price/Sales 1.42 2.94 Price/Cash Flow 10.86 17.51 Earnings growth 18.60% 21.52% Sales growth 9.08% 8.78% Cash flow growth 10.61% 8.79% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

Performance

Since 10/1/2016, FVAL has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 15% in total return (92 bps in annualized return). Moreover, maximum drawdown and volatility (measured as the standard deviation of monthly returns) point to a slightly higher risk.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FVAL 149.60% 12.86% -37.26% 0.71 17.65% SPY 165.39% 13.78% -33.72% 0.81 16.46% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

FVAL has been lagging a bit over the last 12 months too:

FVAL vs SPY, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

FVAL vs. competitors

The next table compares characteristics of FVAL and five other large cap value ETFs:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV)

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FTA)

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV)

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)

FVAL VTV VLUE FTA ILCV PWV Inception 9/12/2016 1/26/2004 4/16/2013 5/8/2007 6/28/2004 3/3/2005 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.04% 0.15% 0.60% 0.04% 0.55% AUM $769.06M $170.60B $6.92B $1.18B $902.97M $885.73M Avg Daily Volume $3.77M $380.77M $37.43M $3.95M $2.10M $2.30M Holdings 131 343 155 189 459 53 Top 10 32.00% 22.82% 33.47% 9.68% 20.01% 34.03% Turnover 43.00% 10.00% 23.00% 80.00% 27.00% 104.00% Yield TTM 1.60% 2.44% 2.53% 2.07% 2.14% 1.95% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 7.16% 6.59% 4.38% 8.45% 2.01% 4.42% Click to enlarge

Data: Seeking Alpha

FVAL is the smallest fund on this list in assets under management. It has the lowest dividend yield, but the second-highest 5-year dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 9/19/2016 to match all inception dates. FVAL is the best performer by a significant margin.

FVAL vs competitors, since 9/19/2016 (Seeking Alpha)

However, it is in second position over the last 12 months, shortly behind PWV:

FVAL vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

The differentiated ranking system may explain why FVAL has outperformed in the longer time frame. Value indexes usually classify all stocks on the same criteria. They consider valuation ratios are comparable across sectors and industries. Obviously, they are not: my S&P 500 monthly dashboard shows how valuation and quality metrics may vary across sectors. A consequence is to privilege sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. FVAL calculates the value score in a different way for banks. This is not a solution across all industries, but the problem is addressed in the most problematic one.

Another weakness of value ETFs comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk to the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales, or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.

Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.86% -73.88% 0.47 23.25% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.63% -63.06% 0.55 19.88% Cheapest quarter in P/S 11.60% -68.78% 0.54 22.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.65% -64.24% 0.62 20.63% Equal Weight Index (RSP) 9.16% -59.92% 0.5 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

FVAL uses an inverse P/B ratio (Tangible Book Value to Price), but for only 25% of the value score. It also uses efficient metrics that are ignored by most value indexes: free cash flow yield (inverse of P/FCF), forward P/E, and EBITDA/EV (a more sophisticated ratio than P/E).

Takeaway

Fidelity Value Factor ETF selects stocks based on four valuation ratios, with a focus on large companies. It is very close to the S&P 500 regarding the sector breakdown. Valuation ratios are much more attractive than the benchmark, and fundamental growth rates are close to it, which is quite rare among value funds. The strategy is more sophisticated than other value indexes. In particular, banks have a specific score, explaining the lower weight of financials compared to most value funds. FVAL's specific concept of value has resulted in beating its close competitors since its inception.