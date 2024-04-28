Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trinity Capital: Record Quarter, But Still Not Good Enough

Apr. 28, 2024 5:08 AM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Trinity Capital Inc. offers high dividend yield of 13.7% due to its high-risk investment strategy.
  • TRIN's Q4 2023 earnings report showed strong results, but portfolio quality deteriorated with a migration to riskier loans.
  • Despite positive core performance metrics, TRIN has consistently underperformed the market and remains a speculative investment.
  • In this article, I elaborate on why I continue to view TRIN as a subpar and overly speculative investment after the recent earnings report.

Late December last year, I issued my first article on Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN), which focuses on providing debt and equipment financing to growth stage and smaller size companies. In terms of the typical investments, which TRIN offers to

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

