Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Stock Markets Will Likely React After FOMC Announcement

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stock markets anticipate no interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in their upcoming meeting.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell will focus on maximum employment and stable prices in his announcement.
  • Investors should pay attention to indicators such as inflation rates, employment strength, and consumer spending trends.
  • Watch Treasury bond yields at 5% levels after the FOMC meeting.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds His News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

For weeks, stock markets anticipated that inflation rates were too strong to expect interest rate cuts anytime soon. This view is a sharp reversal from late 2023 when investors expected several interest rate cuts throughout 2024.

Newly Launched: DIY Value Investing Basic. Get a top stock pick weekly. Readers who want to get daily commentary may join here.

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
33.27K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group

DIY Value Investing

where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News