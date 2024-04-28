Roche: Value Remains Despite Covid-19 Revenue Growth Loss

Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vabysmo and Phesgo are still strong growth drivers for the company going forward, growing year over year in Q1 of 2024 by 108% and 70%, respectively.
  • Mid-single digit sales growth is expected to remain with the pipeline that it has established thus far, with several data readouts expected in 2024 to drive additional shareholder value.
  • Ocrevus is expected to remain as the best-selling Multiple Sclerosis Drug in 2030, generating approximately $6.3 billion in sales.
  • The acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics brought on board three drugs that could be used to target the large obesity drugs market space, which are CT-388, CT-996 and CT-868. Such drugs target the GLP-1 and/or GIP proteins to treat such patients.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Science, test tube and face of woman check liquid solution, vaccine and study pharmaceutical product, biotech or assessment. Lab, pharma or chemist research clinic drugs, exam or chemical engineering

Sean Anthony Eddy/E+ via Getty Images

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)(OTCQX:RHHBF)(OTCPK:RHHVF) still has good long-term prospects since the last time I wrote an article about it. This was with respect to an article entitled "Roche, With Ocrevus

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly Exclusive BAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis
13.26K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RHHBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RHHBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RHHBY
--
RHHBF
--
RHHVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News