Introduction

The latest trading week was truly fascinating. Not only because we were hit by a massive earnings wave but also because we witnessed a very rapid rotation back from value stocks to growth stocks.

Although legendary investor Bill Gross agrees with my longer-term thesis of moving money from growth to value stocks, the market did the opposite.

With inflation up, economic growth down and two-year Treasury yields testing 5%, Bill Gross sensed the music in markets was fading, and said it was time to get over the likes of the Magnificent Seven. “Stick to value stocks,” the Pacific Investment Management co-founder posted Thursday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Avoid tech for now.” - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

As we can see below, growth came in lower than expected, including personal consumption. Meanwhile, the PCE price index, excluding food and energy, came in higher than expected. Generally speaking, this favors value stocks, as growth stocks usually thrive when investors price in lower inflation.

Nonetheless, the market did not care.

As we can see below, growth stocks outperformed value stocks by more than two percentage points - after underperforming value stocks by more than four points in the week before that!

I have to be honest and say that I'm quite excited that value is underperforming again. After all, it's the area I'm most excited about, as I wrote in countless articles, including this one. I want to buy these stocks when the market is looking the other way.

While it's hard to define "value," I like the definition of Investopedia:

A value stock refers to shares of a company that appears to trade at a lower price relative to its fundamentals, such as dividends, earnings, or sales, making it appealing to value investors.

However, I would add that a value stock needs to have a bullet-proof business model as well. I want businesses with long-term earnings power, wide-moat business models, and strong earnings power supporting dividends (and buybacks).

Speaking of dividends, excluding special dividends, the highest-yielding stock in my portfolio is Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), which currently yields 6.3%.

After I started liking the stock last year, I finally added it to my portfolio in January, shortly before I wrote my most recent article on February 17, titled: "Antero Midstream: 7% Yield + Buybacks, I'm Making The Stock My Largest High-Yield Investment."

Since then, Antero Midstream has returned 16%, beating the 2.2% gain of the S&P 500 by a huge margin.

Over the past five years, AM shares have returned more than 100%, including a nasty sell-off during the pandemic. Back then, Antero had much more debt and a more uncertain future. Most of these doubts are gone now.

Hence, in this article, I will explain why AM remains an undervalued high-yield gem, as the company remains in a fantastic spot, benefiting from strong volumes, an increasingly healthy balance sheet, and tremendous earnings power paving the road for what could be much higher shareholder distributions in the years ahead.

It also helps that AM just released its earnings, which provided a lot of new data to work with.

So, let's get to it!

Why I Like Midstream So Much

I am a huge fan of natural gas. I believe the commodity has a very bright future, as it is a cleaner commodity than coal and is increasingly adopted by fast-growing emerging markets.

Conservatively speaking, I believe global natural gas demand will rise by at least 25% through 2050 (using GECF data), fueled by power generation, industrial adoption, hydrogen applications, and transportation markets.

A major source of supply will be North America, which is home to some of the biggest reserves and companies that have figured out efficient ways to get it out of the ground.

GECF (Gas Exporting Countries Forum)

The problem for producers is that natural gas supply growth is so strong, which has, once again, resulted in subdued natural gas prices.

For example, due to the shale revolution, natural gas production in the United States has exploded. It currently produces roughly 80 billion cubic feet of dry shale gas per day.

Energy Information Administration

While I believe that accelerating natural gas exports from North America will bring Henry Hub's natural gas prices closer to international prices, we are currently dealing with extremely subdued Henry Hub prices.

In fact, current Henry Hub prices are similar to pandemic levels and prices seen during the 2015/2016 energy sell-off.

Energy Information Administration

So, while I am bullish on natural gas prices on a long-term basis, my preferred play is buying midstream.

Midstream companies benefit from higher natural gas volumes as they provide the infrastructure needed to process and ship natural gas.

However, due to their fee structures, they are not directly dependent on natural gas pricing. Their biggest risk is volumes.

In other words, while extremely subdued natural gas prices could come with production costs, lowering the need for infrastructure, they tend to come with lower-risk profiles and higher income.

I also believe that most midstream companies are still massively undervalued. This is mainly due to a loss of confidence, as most were horrible investments before the pandemic.

Back then, investment requirements were high to support the growing energy output of North America. This pressured free cash flow.

When adding pricing uncertainty, most investors wanted nothing to do with these assets.

Now, headwinds have turned into tailwinds.

Why I'm So Bullish On Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream is a C-Corp (NOT a Master Limited Partnership).

The company has barely any competition, as it operates the midstream assets of Antero Resources (AR), a producer with very deep reserves and industry-leading breakeven prices in the Appalachian Basin, which provides a lot of safety in times of subdued natural gas prices.

Antero Midstream

In the first quarter of 2024, AR generated roughly $10 million of unhedged free cash flow when NYMEX gas averaged $2.24 per MMBtu.

This is what Antero Midstream wrote in its 2023 10-K (emphasis added):

We believe that our strategically located assets and our relationship with Antero Resources have allowed us to become a leading midstream energy company serving the Appalachian Basin. Our significant investment in West Virginia and Ohio infrastructure makes us well positioned to deliver returns on capital and grow the business in a capital efficient manner. Additionally, we own a 50% equity interest in the Joint Venture to develop processing and fractionation assets in Appalachia and a 15% equity interest in the Stonewall gas gathering system. These investments provide us with greater exposure to the midstream value chain. - AM 2023 10-K

In the Appalachian Basin, the company owns more than 400 miles of low-pressure pipelines, 230 miles of high-pressure pipelines, and 4.5 billion cubic feet of daily compression capacity. This excludes roughly 380 miles of water pipelines.

In its 1Q24 earnings call, the company discussed new capital investments, including the Grays Peak compressor station.

By utilizing relocated compressor units, the project resulted in substantial capital savings of around $15 million.

Antero Midstream

Essentially, Grays Peak, with an initial capacity of 160 million cubic feet per day, is strategically positioned to support future throughput growth in the liquids-rich corridor of AR's acreage. In this case, "liquids-rich" refers to natural gas liquids, which are higher-margin products than dry natural gas.

In fact, AR produces more liquids than dry natural gas, which bodes very well for margins and profitability - and more stability for AM.

Antero Midstream

On top of the Grays Peak expansion, the company saw significant growth in its freshwater operations, as it delivered roughly 113 thousand barrels per day to AR. That's an increase of 35%, supported by a better delivery system.

This system improves delivery rates and reduces congestion. It's the result of good planning between AR and AM - one of the many benefits that come with this close relationship.

Furthermore, AM makes the case that AR benefits from increasing natural gas export demand. AR has good connections to export markets, allowing it to capture much better prices than its peers - the overview below highlights this as well.

Antero Midstream

Adding to that, with new LNG facilities starting up, a widening spread between sales points near Henry Hub and those outside Tier 1 markets is expected.

With that in mind, the company also achieved a 4% higher gathering volumes and a 6% increase in processing volumes.

Antero Midstream

Pricing was also solid, as the average gathering fee of low-pressure output rose by 3% to $0.36 per Mcf. High-pressure fees rose by 5% to $0.22. Fresh water delivery fees rose by 2% to $4.30 per barrel.

Additionally, the company achieved double-digit growth in EBITDA while simultaneously reducing capital expenditure by double digits year-over-year.

This led to a record-breaking free cash flow of $182 million before dividends.

Post-dividend free cash flow was $74 million, which is also a company record.

Antero Midstream

The overview above also shows that strong (post-dividend) free cash flow resulted in a further decline in leverage, as the company reduced its net leverage ratio from 3.3x to 3.1x.

As I already briefly mentioned, Antero Midstream is now in a much better spot.

After initially spending aggressively on output growth, it now has the right assets in place and room to reduce debt, cover its 6.3% dividend, and spend money on acquisitions.

As you can see, after the initial outspend to fund the drilling partnership growth in the first half of 2022, we transitioned to generate consistent free cash flow after dividends. The first quarter represented the seventh consecutive quarter of generating free cash flow after dividends, which totaled almost $270 million on a cumulative basis. This has been used to reduce absolute debt and internally financed two highly accretive bolt-on acquisitions - AM 1Q24 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

Even better, although the company expects "modest throughput growth" in the second quarter due to lower-than-expected water sales related to a decline in AR completion crews (resulting from low natural gas prices), it expects to hit its 3.0x leverage target in the second half of 2024 - that's 1.5 years earlier than expected!

This puts AM in a great spot to accelerate shareholder distributions.

Dividends & Valuation

Antero Midstream currently pays $0.225 per share per quarter in dividends. This translates to a yield of 6.3%.

Data by YCharts

Since its 2021 dividend cut, the company has not hiked its dividend.

Now, that's about to change.

After hitting its 3.0x leverage target, we will finally see the return of dividend growth and a much bigger focus on buybacks, as AM management believes its stock is undervalued.

So, as we approach this 3x leverage target, as we mentioned, second half of this year, we'll look to -- it will be positioned us well to buy back shares or pay down further debt or execute for the bolt-on acquisitions. We've got the $500 million program out there, as you mentioned, and we do see attractiveness in our shares still today. So, as we sit here today, share buybacks would continue to make a lot of sense, but we'll certainly evaluate that as we as we hit that 3x target, hopefully, in the second half of this year. - AM 1Q24 Earnings Call

To give you an idea of how powerful the company's shareholder distributions (buybacks + dividends) could be, analysts expect the company to generate $700 million of free cash flow next year, potentially followed by $710 million in 2026. That's more than 10% of its current $6.8 billion market cap.

In other words, if it wanted, it could pay a 10% dividend with no buybacks or stick to a 6.3% dividend and buyback close to 4% of its stock.

These are just examples. The actual plan will likely be somewhere in the middle, as I expect significant dividend growth supported by buybacks to benefit from the company's attractive valuation.

On a long-term basis, I expect that AM benefits from bolt-on acquisitions, steadily rising volumes, moderate price increases, and a potential market rotation from growth to value, as the market figures out that midstream companies are very different compared to a few years ago.

Valuation-wise, I agree with Antero Midstream.

Using the data below, AM trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 8.5x. This is below its longer-term normalized OCF multiple of 10.4x.

FAST Graphs

Furthermore, this year, OCF is expected to rise by 9%, potentially followed by 3% and 4% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

As such, the company has room to run to at least $19, which is roughly 30% above the current price.

While it may take time for AM to get there, it adds to its appeal, as AM is much more than just a high-yielding energy play.

It has become my favorite high-yield stock and a company I will continue to buy aggressively on stock price pullbacks.

Takeaway

Despite recent market trends favoring growth stocks, my focus remains on value investments. Antero Midstream stands out as a gem in this landscape, offering a mix of high yield and growth potential.

In light of subdued natural gas prices, AM's strategic positioning and robust fundamentals make it a compelling choice.

With a focus on dividends and a commitment to shareholder value through buybacks, AM presents an enticing opportunity for long-term investors.

Hence, as the market reevaluates the role of midstream companies, AM's undervaluation offers significant upside potential.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High Yield: With a dividend yield of 6.3%, AM offers attractive income potential for investors seeking steady returns.

With a dividend yield of 6.3%, AM offers attractive income potential for investors seeking steady returns. Strong Fundamentals: Backed by Antero Resources, AM boasts robust infrastructure assets and a strategic market position in the Appalachian Basin.

Backed by Antero Resources, AM boasts robust infrastructure assets and a strategic market position in the Appalachian Basin. Potential for Dividend Growth: As AM approaches its leverage target, investors can expect dividend growth and increased focus on shareholder distributions.

As AM approaches its leverage target, investors can expect dividend growth and increased focus on shareholder distributions. Undervalued: Trading at a blended P/OCF ratio below its historical average, AM presents an opportunity for capital appreciation as the market recognizes its true worth.

