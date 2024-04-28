Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

Chilean banks are out with their monthly P&L figures for March 2024, and for the most part, results indicate a slowdown off a very solid 2023 base. For Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) (see March release here), net interest income continues to swing higher YoY, though on a sequential basis (i.e., relative to last quarter), the bank's numbers are down across the board - not surprising, given the pace at which the central bank (Banco Central de Chile or 'BCCh') has been cutting interest rates. Even with help from fee income and lower provisions, the pull of lower rates should continue to drive returns on equity much lower than the ~30% reported in Q4 last year.

As for the full-year outlook, all eyes will be on where the BCCh goes from here. On the one hand, inflation is a lot closer to its ~3% target rate; but sporadic inflation spikes and delayed US interest rate cut expectations mean a slower pace of rate cuts may also on the cards. The pace of GDP will also be key, as banks' credit growth remains highly levered to broader economic activity; current expectations for 1-2% GDP growth this year imply limited room to defend margins in the face of declining rates.

Either way, a lot needs to go right if the stock is to sustain its ~1.9x P/Book valuation. Coupled with the backdrop of macro sluggishness and constant political noise in Chile (e.g., recent failed attempts at rewriting the constitution, pension, and tax reforms), this isn't a bet I'm particularly keen on.

Q1 2024 Profitability Begins to Turn

After outperforming through some big rate cuts in Q4 2023, Banco de Chile has finally started to see signs of slowing down. Per its earnings report through March (note Chilean banks report preliminary monthly results before the full quarterly release), the bank saw a combination of weaker net interest income (down high-single-digits % QoQ), lower expenses (also down high-single-digits % QoQ) and lower credit loss provisioning (down low-teens % QoQ). Along with taxes and profit sharing normalizing higher, this implies a return on equity converging back to the low 20s % in Q1 (vs ~30% last quarter).

Readthroughs for the 2024 Outlook

To some extent, this deceleration is embedded in the bank's 2024 guidance. Recall that at the macro level, management had outlined expectations for GDP growth of 1.5% and a 4.5-5.0% consumer inflation range. Yet, the bank's loan growth is also guided to hit +5-6% for the year (+6% retail; +5% commercial) - meaningfully above GDP. And even though management has reset the net interest margin guide lower at 3.2% to 3.5% (vs. 4.7% in 2023), the one-two punch of rapidly declining interest rates and Chile's new cap on interchange fees (converging to 0.35% for debit cards and 0.80% for credit cards in October 2024) means this won't be an easy hurdle.

That said, there are positive swing factors, too. On interest rate cuts, for instance, the bank could see some transient benefits if it succeeds in repricing liabilities ahead of assets - a very possible scenario given historically high rates had led to a flood of local funds into time deposits. Other potential one-offs include swings from the inflation-hedged portion of the bank's assets, as well as the bank's directional bets on rates and inflation.

Growing its long-term earnings power, though, hinges on the bank continuing to unlock productivity and cost-related efficiencies. Meanwhile, sustaining card transaction volumes, which have seen strong growth thus far, will also be an important structural driver, particularly in the face of new interchange fee restrictions.

On/Off Inflation Adds Uncertainty

In the meantime, predicting the direction of travel for Chile's macro, arguably the key driver for bank stocks, is as tricky as ever. After months of deceleration, headline inflation surprised to the upside in 2024 (+0.6% MoM in February and +0.7% MoM in January) - reversing the sequential decline in December.

In light of on/off inflationary pressures and renewed currency weakness this year, the question then is if the BCCh will continue to pull back on its pace of rate cuts (e.g., the big 100bps cut in January to 7.25%). This seems likely, in my view, though as a slower pace would still mean 75bps of cuts in the upcoming meeting, banks are unlikely to get much reprieve. And looking beyond the next meeting, the context remains that inflation, even after recent energy and commodities spikes, isn't far off the +3% inflation target. Combined with the dovish bias from BCCh's latest meeting minutes, I wouldn't pencil in a meaningful monetary policy shift anytime soon.

Continued monetary easing remains a net negative for bank equities, especially with limited offset from credit growth (note Chile's GDP only grew +0.1% in Q4 2023 and +0.2% for the full-year despite some very aggressive rate cuts). With GDP growth only expected to hit +1.5% this year, despite a favorable base effect, key beneficiaries from rate cuts are likely to be banks with poor asset quality rather than higher-quality names like Banco de Chile.

Where the bank could benefit, on the other hand, is capital - a one-off reversal of its provisions will boost coverage ratios and, by extension, move its CET1 further above minimum requirements. How it then utilizes this excess capital is another question entirely. At the very least, though, the current 6-7% dividend yield should remain well-covered.

The Sugar Rush is Coming to an End

Having overearned on the back of an unprecedented rate hike cycle, Chile's transition into a historic rate cut cycle means Banco de Chile will inevitably see its profitability revert (lower) to the mean. Monthly figures through March confirm this view, with the bank now on course for much lower ROEs in the upcoming quarter off a very high Q4 2023 base. Expect more negative earnings momentum ahead as Chilean interest rates continue to decline, pulling the bank's return profiles back in line with its cost of equity. At current levels, the market appears too optimistic, in my view, with the stock still priced at a ~90% premium to book, leaving limited buffer against both rate-driven downside and future macro uncertainties. Ahead of this week's full Q1 2024 earnings report, I would remain sidelined.