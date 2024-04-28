Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Churchill Downs: Making A Wager On This Proven Compounder

Undercover Alpha profile picture
Undercover Alpha
103 Followers

Summary

  • Churchill Downs, owner of the iconic Kentucky Derby, is a diversified gaming operator with a strong historical record.
  • The company has best in class operating margins, ROE, ROC and has exhibited consistent revenue and net income growth over the past 14 years.
  • Despite a 3-year period of consolidation, the stock is undervalued and presents a good opportunity for long-term investors.

Churchill Downs In Louisville, Kentucky

traveler1116/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Summary

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), owner of the iconic Kentucky Derby, is a diversified gaming operator with a strong historical record. Over the past 3 years, the stock has consolidated while revenue and net income has grown. This

This article was written by

Undercover Alpha profile picture
Undercover Alpha
103 Followers
I am a graduate student whose secret hobby is investing and learning about companies. My finance knowledge is self-taught. I am striving to learn from the greats to create my own unique investing style. Idols: Peter Lynch, Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHDN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHDN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHDN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News