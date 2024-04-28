Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M/I Homes: Strong Foundations Will Allow It To Continue Growing

Apr. 28, 2024 10:07 AM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) StockDFH, DHI
Mapache Investing profile picture
Mapache Investing
44 Followers

Summary

  • M/I Homes is a high-quality, customer-oriented business that targets the rapidly growing sustainable houses market.
  • It offers high margins and a very profitable cash producing business.
  • It is cheaply valued right now.
  • While being a fiscally conservative and with a strong balance sheet and low debt.
  • A strong start to 2024 could mean a year of high growth is ahead.

Group photo of construction workers on the construction site

Nenad Stojnev /E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

M/I Homes (MHO) is a cheaply valued company with a solid financial foundation and a proven track record of growth. Its customer-centric business offers sustainable housing that is growing in demand. Therefore, it is

This article was written by

Mapache Investing profile picture
Mapache Investing
44 Followers
Mapache Investing is based around lifelong learning, being passionate about finance, psychology, history, and business. Counting with +6 years of experience trading and experience in extremely volatile markets, a trilingual background in English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. The main focus is on stocks fundamental analysis and long-term value investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MHO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MHO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MHO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MHO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News