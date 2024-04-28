Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reddit: Buy The Post-IPO Dip

Apr. 28, 2024 12:22 PM ETReddit, Inc. (RDDT) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.69K Followers

Summary

  • After going public at $34 per share and shooting up above $60, Reddit has settled in the mid-$40s, creating a buying opportunity.
  • Reddit emphasizes its focus on communities and common interests, distinguishing itself from other social media platforms.
  • Reddit's growing user base, particularly in the U.S., provides a strong opportunity for growth and monetization.
  • It also has an interesting monetization opportunity in data licensing for AI large language models.
  • RDDT stock has room to rise at just under 6x current-year revenue.

Reddit, Pinterest, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Amid deep market volatility this year, few companies have elected to go public, and fewer still have turned out to be success stories. Still - investors that are willing to be patient and time their purchases correctly can have the opportunity to earn

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.69K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RDDT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News