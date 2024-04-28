Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Q1 Preview: Major Changes, Major Quarter (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • PayPal's conservative reset of expectations sets them up for a strong buy, with upcoming earnings expected to surpass initial expectations.
  • The integration of AI and new innovations are expected to revitalize PayPal's core services and increase market appeal.
  • Despite recent challenges, PayPal's new CEO is eager to beat financial forecasts and raise low valuation expectations, making the stock a compelling buy.

Woman in Krakow old town using digital wallet for mobile payment

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) conservative reset of expectations for this quarter (via the guidance they gave last quarter) sets the company up for a strong buy despite recent underwhelming quarters. The fintech’s upcoming earnings announcement

Noah's Arc Capital Management
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

