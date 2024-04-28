Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RYLD: Optically Enticing, But Fundamentally Still Weak

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • In September last year, I issued a bearish piece on RYLD arguing that the ETF is structured in a way that inherently limits alpha potential.
  • So far, the investment thesis has played out nicely.
  • Yet, given the flight to value and struggling tech names, it might seem that RYLD's prospects have finally improved.
  • In this article, I assess these recent dynamics and elaborate on why I still view RYLD a subpar investment choice.
Businesswoman analyzes profitability of working company with digital virtual screen graphics, positive, 2024 Planning invest indicators long-term. calculates financial data investments.

Userba011d64_201

In September 2023, I circulated an article on the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD), which applies a covered call strategy against Russell 2000 Index by going long Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) and writing

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.16K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on RYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News