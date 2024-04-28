Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DEM: Emerging Markets' Valuation, Dividend Yield And EPS Growth Come Together (Rating Upgrade)

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.89K Followers

Summary

  • EM equities have outperformed recently, benefiting from a rise in China equities since January.
  • I have a buy rating on the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF due to its improved relative strength, attractive valuation, and yield that's near 6%.
  • DEM employs a dividend-weighted approach, potentially enhancing returns and reducing volatility compared to traditional asset allocation approaches.
  • I highlight key price levels to watch and call out current valuation and earnings trends in the EM universe.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Stocks peaked about a month ago. Since late March, the S&P 500 has been down about 3%. Nothing to write home about in terms of a market correction, but it’s generally red across the board. One area that has been a quiet outperformer

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.89K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am a freelance contributor to WisdomTree but do not receive direct compensation for this article. This is an independent assessment of the ETF profiled. I authored this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DEM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DEM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News