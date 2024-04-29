Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MAGS: Charting Magnificent 7 Shows New Trend (Technical Analysis)

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Summary

  • I take a fresh look at these giants of QQQ, as 5 of the 7 are now post earnings.
  • Based on my technical analysis I see MSFT as the best reward/risk tradeoff currently, but that's not the big story here.
  • The story is about the diverging performance among these stocks, which might create a great opportunity to run a long-short-style portfolio around them, as introduced in this article.

Business News Stock Charts from Newspaper

It has been some month of April for members of the famous "Magnificent 7." With so much attention focused on these stocks, especially during earnings season, where every quarterly release is an "event" worthy of pre-gaming, the outsized reactions to those announcements leave many on Wall

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own puts on TQQQ as part of a trading account. As noted in the article, I am aiming to dedicate a portion of my total portfolio to a Mag 7/QQQ long-short approach. For now, the TQQQ is my only related position, though I do frequently own trading or tactical positions in QQQ and some of the Mag 7 stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

