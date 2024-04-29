sololos

Topline Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is a microcap biotech company in the unusual position of having 2 approved therapies. Despite this, they are not valued as a "promising" entity, let alone one that has commercialized multiple compounds. Today, I want to take a look at their current prospects, as well as the pipeline projects that continue to work on, to see if this company is a hidden gem waiting to break out.

Pipeline Overview

Fostamatinib (approved)

Fostamatinib is a splenic tyrosine kinase inhibitor, once a highly prized target in different blood cancers that has since found a few tight niches, and for RIGL the label is in a condition called immune thrombocytopenia, which is where, for whatever reason, the immune system starts attacking platelets, leading to blood clotting issues and other complications.

Fostamatinib was approved for this condition back in 2018. At this time, the company does not advise on any plans to continue to seek other labels for the agent. But they did see 36% growth in sales from 2022 to 2023, to $104 million in 2023.

Olutasidenib (approved)

RIGL also is the developer of a relatively new IDH1 inhibitor called olutasidenib. This is in the same class of agents as ivosidenib (Tibsovo), which commands an estimated global market of $175 million, although it's worth noting that that includes disease areas like cholangiocarcinoma.

Olutasidenib generated $10.6 million in its first year on the market. Currently, there are no studies being conducted that might lead to label expansion.

Pralsetinib (approved)

This inhibitor of a receptor tyrosine kinase called RET is one of a few treatment options available for patients with a certain form of lung cancer that harbors oncogenic fusions of the RET gene. RIGL paid Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) $15 million plus royalties to acquire the US rights to the drug back in February, which is effective in around 1%-2% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

It's not the only RET inhibitor available, as selpercatinib is also in the space. And unfortunately for pralsetinib, selpercatinib has phase 3 evidence showing its superiority over chemotherapy, arguably giving it a stronger evidence base for use. Pralsetinib is also approved for RET-positive thyroid cancer, representing another small market opportunity.

RIGL highlighted in their last earnings call that pralsetinib generated $28 million in net sales in 2023, a 21% increase from 2022. There are no current plans communicated to conduct clinical trials expanding the label of pralsetinib from the company.

R289

The only wholly owned program that RIGL has in their pipeline is R289, an IRAK1/4 inhibitor being explored in an early-stage trial for lower-risk MDS. This is a rather large market opportunity, but we don't know much about target IRAK1/4 in this space, so I have no comment on the viability of this candidate.

I will not that lower-risk MDS is a space that's seen a lot of innovation, with expanding approvals for agents like luspatercept, a first approval for imetelstat, and so on. It's such a heterogeneous disease that clinicians in the area are looking for as many different treatment options as possible to address different use cases.

Financial Overview

As of the 2023 annual report, RIGL held $99.3 million in current assets, including $32.8 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $24.1 million in short-term investments and $30.6 million in net accounts receivable. They had $7.2 million in loans payable, and another $52.4 million in long-term debt.

They recognized $104.3 million in net product sales, up from $76.7 million in 2022. Adding in revenues from their collaboration agreements, RIGL had $116.9 million in revenue for the year. This was more than offset by $137.4 million in operational expenses, driven mostly by selling, general, and administrative expenses ($105.7 million). After interest on their investments and debts, the net loss for the year was $25.1 million.

At this cash burn rate, RIGL currently has the funds on hand to continue operating at these levels for around 2 more years, although that assumes no growth of sales or expenses. Certainly, the pralsetinib acquisition is going to change this calculus quite a bit, and it will be important to monitor how well they're able to transition to selling the agent themselves.

It is worth highlighting that the company trimmed back their R&D expenses year over year, from $60.3 million in 2022 to $24.5 million in 2023. This scaled back their losses by a wide margin.

As a side note, RIGL is expected to announce their latest quarterly results on April 30. This article will be updated at that time to reflect the earnings.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - RIGL is a fully commercialized company

With 2 approved products and a third coming under their wing, RIGL has achieved a positioning that few small pharmas are usually able to. So despite the rather large operational expenses they're incurring, the cash burn rate is relatively modest. Having around 2 years of funds in the tank to keep operating gives them time to continue to stabilize and see through some of their wholly owned or partnered programs.

Risk - Their first two approved therapies might be at about the peak of their market penetration, given current labels

Fostamatinib has been on the market since 2018, and olutasidenib has been approved since late 2022. Currently, there are no clinical trials ongoing to see about expanding the labels of these agents, so the chances of achieving explosive growth from the existing portfolio are pretty slim. Fostamatinib contributed the most in 2023, and they had impressive growth of sales for that agent. So it remains to be seen whether they're going to keep moving the needle.

I want to emphasize "might" in this risk, since olutasidenib has been on the market for only 1 year. So it's likely that it could continue growing, but it's tough to know if the ceiling established by ivosidenib sales is possible to achieve, since ivosidenib has been on the market for so many years now. So we don't have a lot of clarity on where the sales are going, or how fast they'll get there.

Risk - Pralsetinib acquisition may not realize as much gain as hoped

I mentioned briefly the level of evidence that pralsetinib has as one of the 2 approved RET inhibitors, and at this time the label continues to be based on an accelerated approval related to findings from a small clinical study in NSCLC. They have a category 2a recommendation as first-line therapy in RET-positive NSCLC, but with selpercatinib having a positive phase 3 study, it has Category 1 evidence, meaning that pralsetinib has no key, clear differentiator that will help it continue to gain footholds in the market.

Selpercatinib also has the distinction of being approved not just for NSCLC and thyroid cancer, but any solid tumor harboring a RET fusion. This might not be common, but it lends a sort of name recognition as "the" RET inhibitor, and pralsetinib continues to face falling behind. No word from RIGL on what the strategy is to grow sales from this point. Their guidance focused mainly on ensuring that the patients who currently are receiving or would receive pralsetinib continue to.

Bottom-Line Summary: What Should the Right Valuation Be?

RIGL finds itself in a rather interesting position as we head into mid-2024. With the acquisition of pralsetinib, they have a good chance to juice their sales considerably. I think there's a strong likelihood that they'll continue to build up their revenues from olutasidenib and fostamatinib. It puts the company in striking distance to achieve profitability, or at least shrink their losses, continuing to extend their runway.

As for identifying a "fair" valuation, it's always difficult since the market tends to value these biotechs more generously if they have some kind of transformative potential. You can see this in the case of companies like Janux Therapeutics or ALX Oncology, with valuations nearing or exceeding billions of dollars on the back of early-stage trial data, with approvals still years away.

RIGL is closer in line to an ADC Therapeutics, which is valued at around $350 million in market cap, and has recently reached a plateau as they continue to work on expanding labels for their one approved drug. Meanwhile, their net revenues were just around $70 million for the year, while realizing around $200 million in net operational losses.

Given this, it's obviously difficult to pinpoint an exact valuation that would be fair for RIGL at this time, but I think it's reasonable to say that a market cap of $350 million would be a pretty fair start, which already represents a 75% upside potential from today's valuation. Obviously, that's contingent on continuing to fill out their sales potential, since RIGL does not have the same pipeline as these other companies.

To me, these opportunities represent a Strong Buy recommendation, keeping in mind that there is no guarantee that they'll be able to grow sales in a considerable way. However, for a company being valued as something more like a developmental biotech with little hope of an approval (~$200 million market cap at the time of writing), a company selling 3 drugs has lots of real shots on deck. The resulting near-term outlook, I think, is favorable, and that makes RIGL well worth a serious look.