Buy The Sell-Off Into The FOMC Meeting, Stay With Tech

Apr. 29, 2024 12:39 AM ETAMZN, AMZN:CA, GM, GOOG, GOOG:CA, GOOGL, META, META:CA, NVDA, NVDA:CA, SPY
Summary

  • The S&P 500 experienced a mini-correction after 279 days without a 2% pullback but rallied recently due to strong earnings reports.
  • Market participants sold stocks due to three consecutive months of high inflation, but GDP components showed strong consumer spending and business investment.
  • The upcoming FOMC Meeting and Powell's announcement may cause uncertainty, causing a sell-off, but earnings reports and a strong economy suggest a relief rally.
Magnificent 7, is now the Super 6, and on the way to the Fantastic 5, then there were 4

We've had a sideways price action for the S&P 500 for months, and the first few weeks of April we slid

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high, that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought.

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

